Gigi Hadid is thinking long-term.

The 24-year-old supermodel graces the cover of i-D Magazine’s The Icons and Idols Issue, where she opens up about what the next phase of her life might entail.

“I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” Hadid — who confirmed that her on-again-off-again romance with Zayn Malik is back on with a sweet Valentine’s Day post on Instagram — told the outlet.

“I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling,” she said, when asked whether she sees herself branching out beyond modeling. “The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

It’s no secret that Hadid can hold her own in the kitchen, as she often shares recipes and food videos on Instagram, and even said that cooking helps keeps her happy and grounded in 2016.

As for her favorite meal to cook for someone else, the star told i-D that it, “depends on the person.”

“My favourite thing to do is say, ‘What’s your favourite food to eat? What’s your favourite kind of food?’ And I’ll try and make it, even if I’ve never made it before,” she said. “I love that little challenge. That’s my favourite question to ask people because it reveals something about that person, it’s whatever makes them feel warm.”

Aside from cooking, Hadid likes to spends days off relaxing at her mom Yolanda Hadid’s farm in upstate New York, calling it her “personal space” away from the fast pace of the fashion industry.

“I think that everyone needs a place, or a space or a moment to themselves where they are able to do what they love and find their thing,” the supermodel said. “For me that’s the farm, and whether that’s doing a little oil painting in the morning and then doing a puzzle in the afternoon… I don’t know, it’s random things.”

She continued: ” A lot of the time, I’ll have friends and family at the farm, but there are a lot of days where I’m there just by myself, and I sit in my little cottage in silence and just doing these little things for myself. I think that also gives me the energy and the love for what I do. It recharges my batteries.”