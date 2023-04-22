Lifestyle Style Gigi Hadid Grabbed Ice Cream in a Classic Warm-Weather Style We've Spotted on Oprah and Meghan Markle Shop six similar striped button-downs starting at $28 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 22, 2023 11:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Getty Images / J.Crew Gigi Hadid is all about girl time. Lately, the supermodel, 27, has been hitting the New York City streets with her girlfriends. Last night, she strutted down the sidewalk with Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and the Haim sisters, and last week, she rode shotgun in a vintage Mustang and grabbed ice cream cones with Leah McCarthy. Hadid looked effortlessly chic on both occasions, but one piece in her daytime outfit caught our eye. For her ice cream run, the Next in Fashion host wore denim Bermuda shorts, Adidas sneakers, a blue ball cap, and a striped button-down shirt. Hadid threw the preppy shirt over a black crop top, teaching us a lesson in low-key layering. Getty Images Everyone needs a button-down shirt in their wardrobe, and blue and white striped versions are playful and springy. Oprah and Meghan Markle both wore similar styles last spring, so it's clearly a timeless top this time of year. Hadid's pick costs $127, but we found six styles all under $100 at Amazon, Madewell, J.Crew, Everlane, and Revolve. Blue and White Striped Button-Down Shirts Kaywide Striped Button-Down Shirt, $29.44 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Aisew Button-Down Shirt, $27.99; amazon.com J.Crew Slim-Fit Stretch Cotton Poplin Shirt in Stripe, $56.50 (orig. $89.50); jcrew.com BlankNYC Button-Up Shirt, $78; revolve.com Everlane The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt, $85; everlane.com Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in Springy Stripe, $88; madewell.com Jennifer Garner and Gisele Bündchen Broke Out the Classic Shirt That Every Person Should Have in Their Wardrobe No one does preppy staples that stand the test of time better than J.Crew, and button-downs are the brand's bread and butter. This blue and white striped button-down shirt looks super similar to Hadid's choice, and it's 37 percent off right now. J.Crew Buy It! J.Crew Slim-Fit Stretch Cotton Poplin Shirt in Stripe, $56.50 (orig. $89.50); jcrew.com This option from Revolve features cool chest pockets and this one from Everlane has a white collar and cuffs. But this button-down shirt from Amazon is as classic as they come — and it's just $28. Amazon Buy It! Aisew Button-Down Shirt, $27.99; amazon.com Striped button-down shirts can easily be dressed down for casual daytime activities, like Hadid showcased, or jazzed up with a skirt or white pants for dinner. Come summertime, they make great swimsuit coverups, too. Below, shop more blue and white striped button-down shirts you're sure to wear on repeat this season. Amazon Buy It! Kaywide Striped Button-Down Shirt, $29.44 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Revolve Buy It! BlankNYC Button-Up Shirt, $78; revolve.com Everlane Buy It! Everlane the Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt, $85; everlane.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in Springy Stripe, $88; madewell.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Clever 3-Piece Weekender Bag Is So Roomy That There's 'Room to Spare,' and It's as Little as $40 at Amazon This Portable Air Conditioner 'Made Record Heat Bearable,' and It's on Sale at Amazon This Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped More Adorable 'Peanuts'-Inspired Shoes