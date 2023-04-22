Gigi Hadid Grabbed Ice Cream in a Classic Warm-Weather Style We've Spotted on Oprah and Meghan Markle

Shop six similar striped button-downs starting at $28

Published on April 22, 2023 11:00 AM

Gigi Hadid is seen on April 13, 2023 Striped Shirt
Photo: People / Getty Images / J.Crew

Gigi Hadid is all about girl time.

Lately, the supermodel, 27, has been hitting the New York City streets with her girlfriends. Last night, she strutted down the sidewalk with Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and the Haim sisters, and last week, she rode shotgun in a vintage Mustang and grabbed ice cream cones with Leah McCarthy. Hadid looked effortlessly chic on both occasions, but one piece in her daytime outfit caught our eye.

For her ice cream run, the Next in Fashion host wore denim Bermuda shorts, Adidas sneakers, a blue ball cap, and a striped button-down shirt. Hadid threw the preppy shirt over a black crop top, teaching us a lesson in low-key layering.

Gigi Hadid is seen on April 13, 2023
Getty Images

Everyone needs a button-down shirt in their wardrobe, and blue and white striped versions are playful and springy. Oprah and Meghan Markle both wore similar styles last spring, so it's clearly a timeless top this time of year. Hadid's pick costs $127, but we found six styles all under $100 at Amazon, Madewell, J.Crew, Everlane, and Revolve.

Blue and White Striped Button-Down Shirts

No one does preppy staples that stand the test of time better than J.Crew, and button-downs are the brand's bread and butter. This blue and white striped button-down shirt looks super similar to Hadid's choice, and it's 37 percent off right now.

Slim-fit stretch cotton poplin shirt in stripe
J.Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Slim-Fit Stretch Cotton Poplin Shirt in Stripe, $56.50 (orig. $89.50); jcrew.com

This option from Revolve features cool chest pockets and this one from Everlane has a white collar and cuffs. But this button-down shirt from Amazon is as classic as they come — and it's just $28.

AISEW Womens Button Down Shirts Striped
Amazon

Buy It! Aisew Button-Down Shirt, $27.99; amazon.com

Striped button-down shirts can easily be dressed down for casual daytime activities, like Hadid showcased, or jazzed up with a skirt or white pants for dinner. Come summertime, they make great swimsuit coverups, too. Below, shop more blue and white striped button-down shirts you're sure to wear on repeat this season.

KAYWIDE Women's Striped Button Down Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Kaywide Striped Button-Down Shirt, $29.44 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Button Up Shirt
Revolve

Buy It! BlankNYC Button-Up Shirt, $78; revolve.com

The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt
Everlane

Buy It! Everlane the Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt, $85; everlane.com

The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in Springy Stripe
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in Springy Stripe, $88; madewell.com

