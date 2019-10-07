Gigi Hadid Steps Out for SNL Afterparty Amid Reports of Split from Tyler Cameron

Gigi Hadid appeared to be in great spirits on Saturday night, as she stepped out for her first public appearance since she and Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron reportedly went their separate ways.

The 24-year-old supermodel was seen smiling after leaving a taping of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, where her good friend Taylor Swift performed.

The model looked cozy in a colorful turtleneck sweater, which she tucked into a pair of black jeans. Hadid paired her look with tie-dyed boots, a red purse and gold jewelry including a collection of necklaces which she wore over her top.

Following the show, the star was later spotted at the SNL afterparty at Zuma in New York City.

Prior to Hadid’s weekend outing, on Friday, PEOPLE caught up with Cameron who kept mum about the status of his relationship with Hadid, saying that he’s working on prioritizing himself.

“I mean, I’m at a point right now where I don’t really talk about what I’m doing relationship-wise,” Cameron, 26, said. “What’s out there is out there. I’m just focusing on myself right now.”

Cameron and Hadid were first linked in late July when astute social media users noticed the two followed each other on Instagram.

They were then spotted together at the SoHo House in Brooklyn on Aug. 4, in a photo from an onlooker that surfaced on Twitter. Later that month, Cameron and Hadid were seen driving around N.Y.C. together, with Hadid behind the wheel and Cameron taking a nap in the passenger’s seat.

Things appeared to heat up between the pair when the model brought Cameron along to the Republic Records party at The Fleur Room in N.Y.C. after attending the MTV Video Music Awards. According to E! News, Taylor Swift gave Tyler “a big hug” when he arrived with Hadid, and “Tyler and Gigi shared a kiss.”

In early September, the pair seemingly confirmed their status as a couple as they were photographed attending the funeral for Hadid’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik, who died from complications due to cancer. Cameron even sweetly consoled Hadid, as she kept him by her side with her arm wrapped around his waist.

When asked about their relationship status following the funeral, Cameron told Entertainment Tonight, “She’s an amazing person. We’ve had a great time together.”

“We’ve hung out a few times. That’s all,” he added.

The September funeral was the last time the two were seen in public together.

Both were photographed separately on the red carpet at the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger fashion show days later, and Cameron was spotted solo throughout the rest of New York Fashion Week at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, OK! Magazine’s NYFW party and Sprayground’s runway show.

On Sunday, Cameron was seen in the crowd at The Infatuation’s popular EEEEEEATSCON food festival at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. And last Thursday, he was a guest at the La Mer by Sorrenti Campaign bash, where he hung with Hadid’s former stepsisters, Sarah and Erin Foster.

A source told PEOPLE that during the event, Cameron made no mention of Hadid and was seen flirting with women and “got a few numbers.”

“He was certainly acting very single, and if he is still dating Gigi, they don’t look like they’re exclusive,” the source added.

The split speculation continued further after Cameron told Jenny McCarthy while bartending on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that he was on the market.

“I may be single,” Cameron said, with a flirtatious smile.

A source told PEOPLE on Sept. 11 that though the two have “really connected,” dating in the spotlight has been difficult.

“The media attention has been hard on Tyler and Gigi,” the insider said. “They’re trying to navigate it right now because they know how the press can pick apart every date they have and turn it into something bigger.”

Right now, the two are “still just getting to know each other and have fun,” the source added. “They don’t want that pressure to push them further than where they are.”

Although Cameron has landed modeling gigs since ending his stint on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, the source said he isn’t using Hadid’s platform or her fashion industry connections to grow his own career.

“Tyler’s new to New York City, and exploring business opportunities,” an insider told PEOPLE. “He’s taking advantage of his new fame, but he doesn’t want to come off as an opportunist with Gigi.”

“He doesn’t discuss business with her. Tyler respects that she’s ‘The Gigi Hadid‘ and knows that her career is important to her,” the source said. “He doesn’t want to jeopardize their relationship at all.”