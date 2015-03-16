Gigi Hadid is not afraid to stand up for herself. After rumors circulated that the 19-year-old supermodel was using cocaine at Victoria’s Secret’s Pink Spring Break bash in Miami over the weekend, the supermodel hit back on Twitter.

John Parra/Getty

A gossip site originally reported that it looked like the star was snorting a substance in her boyfriend Cody Simpson’s Snap story on Snapchat.

“If u actually watch the video there is nothing on the counter .5 sec’s before you see that image.. It’s not only impossible but insane to me,” she Tweeted, adding, “Besides for doing the supposed in general, I’d be an idiot to do that at a WORK EVENT in front of hundreds of people/press. I’m insulted.”

She ended with one final Tweet:

Hadid opened up to PEOPLE at Pink’s Miami pool party about her successful run traveling the globe for fashion month.

“It’s super fun to be with your friends the whole month,” she shared. “With every new show I get less nervous, with every show you’re able to learn from the previous one and get better.”

She also said that she’s not a fan of late nights, and that it’s important for her to get a lot of rest when she’s working. “I try not to do anything that I don’t have to do because I need sleep — sleep is really important.”

The star may have left Paris, but she definitely left her mark. Guess just unveiled a large poster of her latest campaign in the center of the city. She’s also the face of Maybelline and her career shows no signs of slowing down.

–Brittany Talarico, with reporting by Becky Randel