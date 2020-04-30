Gigi Hadid Shares Selfies from Pa. Farm While Self-Isolating: 'Sending Love and Strength'

"It’s a blessing that we get to wake up here on our farm," Gigi Hadid's sister, Bella, said of their Pennsylvania compound

Gigi Hadid is sending well wishes from her family farm.

On Wednesday, the model, 25, shared glimpses of her self-isolation life, hanging with her sister, Bella Hadid, at their farm in Pennsylvania. The siblings participated in Vogue's new "Creativity in Crisis" portfolio, in which models from around the world documented their lives while social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "postcard" snapshots, taken in March, show the sisters striking poses among their farm animals, as well as a few selfies taken throughout the compound.

“We are sending love and strength to everyone, especially those who are suffering and the people on the front lines; the doctors risking their lives every day, and the paramedics and cops and people who work in grocery stores," Gigi told the magazine. "It’s lucky that a lot of us can work from home. But there are a lot of people who can’t.”

Bella, 23, said the loneliness of the pandemic has been a difficult adjustment for her.

“I’m not great at being alone, and I’m such a workaholic, so being isolated has been hard for me," she said. "Recently, I made a conscious effort to wake up in the morning and say my mantras to get myself into a happier state of mind. I’ve also started tie-dying my Chrome Hearts T-shirts, which we eventually plan on selling to donate the profits to single mothers across America who are struggling right now."

She added, "It’s a blessing that we get to wake up here on our farm, and I want to give back."

RELATED: 27 Too-Cute Pics of Gigi Hadid and Sister Bella Hadid as Kids

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Last week, Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday at home, with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, accompanying her family for the get-together. The former One Direction star wrapped his arms around the sisters as Gigi happily held up "2" and "5" balloons while posing on an outdoor deck.

Gigi captioned the post with a heart and cake emoji, while Bella jokingly commented, "slideeeee to the left. slideeee to the right...Criss cross!!"

"Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!" Gigi wrote in another post, sharing more photos from the festivities.

RELATED VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Hits Back at Fans Critical of Her Street Style: 'I'm Not Dressing for Your Approval'

RELATED: How Lady Gaga and More Celebrities Are Social Distancing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

She continued: "I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!"

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.