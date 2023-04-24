Gigi Hadid Lip-Syncs 'Little Mermaid' Song in Video of 'Dream Bday Weekend' at Walt Disney World

The supermodel posted a playful video to her Instagram on Sunday lip-syncing The Little Mermaid song "Part of Your World"

By
Published on April 24, 2023 10:13 AM
More from my *dream bday weekend* soon…. but @patrickta and I had so much fun (& laughs) making this, to say: Thanks for all the birthday love I’ve felt from here at Disney and all over the world.
Gigi Hadid. Photo: Patrick Ta/Gigi Hadid Instagram

Gigi Hadid is channeling her inner Ariel.

Feeling festive over her 28th-birthday weekend at Walt Disney World, the supermodel and entrepreneur posted a playful video on Instagram that featured her lip-syncing to a cover of the iconic Little Mermaid song "Part of Your World."

The makeshift music video began with Hadid, wearing red lipstick and bright-yellow nails, waking up in a pile of colorful Disney gear as she danced around what appeared to be a hotel bathroom.

Posing with (and tossing) some of her "gadgets and gizmos," she then cascaded onto the balcony in a blue oversized vintage-style Epcot Soarin' T-shirt as the video panned out to the scenic view below.

After a quick transition, the footage then revealed her to be in the middle of the resort's Magic Kingdom park. Still in character, Hadid wore casual pink shorts and a pink Disney shirt as she sashayed down Main Street, U.S.A., toward Cinderella Castle, resembling a real-life Disney Princess.

"More from my *dream bday weekend* soon ... but @patrickta and I had so much fun (& laughs) making this, to say: Thanks for all the birthday love I've felt from here at Disney and all over the world," Hadid captioned Sunday's post. "💖 My heart is full of gratitude !!!! 🌞🧜‍♀️🏰💛."

She also made sure to credit the cover song's artists Jessie J and David Foster in a comment, writing, "** Always loved this @jessiej@davidfoster 'Part of Your World' rendition ☺️☺️."

Hadid was welcomed to Orlando, Florida, with chocolate-covered strawberries in her hotel room, per her Instagram Story.

Further footage gave glimpses into her moments in all four resort theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Animal Kingdom and Disney's Hollywood Studios — as well as selfies with characters and special gear seemingly made just for the occasion, like baseball caps reading "Gigiland."

Later in her Story, the model shared video footage of her being presented with a multi-tiered birthday cake fit for a princess — and even featuring a throwback shot of her as a child with Cinderella!

RELATED GALLERY: Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Minnie Mouse Ears in Selfie with Husband Freddie Prinze Jr., Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!

Prior to her Florida fun, Hadid had quite the girls' night out in New York City last week, joined by close friends Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and the Haim sisters: Alana, Danielle and Este.

The squad was snapped walking down the street in an array of different styles, with Hadid bundled up in a light-blue jacket and oversized ripped jeans as 33-year-old Swift, mid-tour and fresh off a breakup from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, wore a little black dress held up by thin straps.

As for Hadid, she was recently tied to Leonardo DiCaprio. An insider told PEOPLE that the pair were spotted together at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's pre-Oscars party last month.

However, according to a separate source, "The two were in a group of over a dozen people in the VIP section who were hanging out."

Hadid, who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, was first linked to the Wolf of Wall Street star, 48, in September 2022 during New York Fashion Week.

