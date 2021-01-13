Gigi Hadid Shows Off Post-Baby Body in $1,360 Pants and a Crop Top at Zayn Malik's Birthday Party

The supermodel, who welcomed a baby girl with Zayn Malik in September, accessorized with a gold necklace that reads "mama"

Gigi Hadid is not a regular mom. She's a cool mom.

The supermodel showed off her post-baby body and effortlessly chic style on her Instagram Story Tuesday night, posting a photo of the outfit she wore to boyfriend Zayn Malik's birthday party: a tie crop top, a Wardrobe.NYC puffer jacket ($1,800; wardrobe.nyc) and Louis Vuitton galaxy pants ($1,360; louisvuitton.com).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hadid paired the look with a Western-inspired belt and two necklaces — one of which reads "mama" in chunky gold lettering. In the snap, the star's midriff is on display as she poses with a martini glass.

Hadid and Malik celebrated his 28th birthday with a small, arcade-themed get-together, as seen on the supermodel's Instagram Story Tuesday. She shared several snaps of the party decor, which included classic arcade game machines, candy baskets, a colorful bouquet by Popup Florist and plenty of balloons.

Image zoom Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The new mom also wished her boyfriend and the father of their 3-month-old daughter a happy birthday on Instagram, thanking him for making her a mom "to the best girl ever."

"Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever ☺️ Wish you the best every single day," Hadid wrote in the caption.

Sharing a rare glimpse into their new life as parents, Hadid's post shows Malik wearing orange overalls, boots and a beige hat while Hadid wears a black robe, a fuzzy hat and some unicorn slippers.

Hadid's post also includes a sweet cartoon illustration of a smiling Malik holding his daughter.

The new parents both announced her arrival on social media in September, writing heartfelt posts about their first child. So far, they've kept her name private.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik tweeted on Sept. 23 alongside a photo of the baby holding onto his finger. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," the former One Direction member added at the time.