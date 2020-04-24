Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gigi Hadid showed off her colorful birthday gift from friend Taylor Swift and Swift’s lover Joe Alwyn.

On Thursday, the model took to her Instagram Stories to thank the couple (along with their cats) for the flowers they sent in honor of her turning 25. Over a picture of the bouquet, she wrote, “@taylorswift @joe.alwyn (+ cats) love n appreciate uuuu.”

Swift and Hadid have been friends since 2014. Last November, the two celebrated “Friendsgiving” together, and less than a month later, Hadid posted a tribute to the “Lover” singer for her birthday, which included a video of Hadid cheering on her bestie during one of her concerts.

Throughout her big day, Hadid shared a number of photos of flower arrangements sent from friends and family members like Kendall Jenner, her brother Anwar and his girlfriend Dua Lipa, and her father Mohamed. She also shared an email from Maybelline New York, saying the company would be making a donation to Feeding America in honor of her birthday.

Hadid has been self-quarantining on her family farm in Pennsylvania with her mother Yolanda, sister Bella, and friend Leah McCarthy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. McCarthy recently shot an at-home photoshoot with Gigi for Vogue Italia. While isolated, Gigi has been posting unseen photos from her camera to Instagram, including one of her and boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The on-again, off-again couple made their reconciliation Instagram-official back in February with a Valentine’s Day post on her second account Gi’sposables. She also spoke to i-D Magazine that same month about possibly leaving modeling to have a family.

“I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling.”