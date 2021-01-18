One year ago, the supermodel walked the Jacquemus runway while pregnant with her daughter

Gigi Hadid Shares Throwback Runway Photo from Early in Pregnancy: 'My Baby Girl Was in There'

Gigi Hadid's daughter has already been on a few catwalks of her own!

On Monday, the supermodel, 25, shared some throwback photos from the 2020 Jacquemus Runway during Paris Fashion Week, revealing to fans that she was already pregnant with her daughter at the time.

"A year ago, today @jacquemus ! My baby girl 🥜 was in there 🥺✨," Hadid captioned the post, which included a video of her gracing the runway in the stunning asymmetrical La robe Saudade longue ($820).

Simon Porte Jacquemus then also shared photos of Gigi from the runway on his brand's Instagram, calling it "ONE OF MY FAV RUNWAY MOMENT... merci Gigi LOVE YOU."

Hadid, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September, showed off her post-baby body last week while celebrating Malik's 28th birthday. In a post on her Instagram Story, the model posted a photo of the outfit she wore to the singer's birthday party: a tie crop top, a Wardrobe.NYC puffer jacket ($1,800; wardrobe.nyc) and Louis Vuitton galaxy pants ($1,360; louisvuitton.com).

She paired the look with a Western-inspired belt and two necklaces — one of which reads "mama" in chunky gold lettering. In the snap, the star's midriff was on display as she posed with a martini glass.

The couple celebrated with a small, arcade-themed get-together. Hadid shared several snaps of the party decor, which included classic arcade game machines, candy baskets, a colorful bouquet by Popup Florist and plenty of balloons.

Hadid also wished her boyfriend and the father of their 3-month-old daughter a happy birthday on Instagram, thanking him for making her a mom "to the best girl ever."