Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo Kissing Boyfriend Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid shared a romantic throwback photo with boyfriend Zayn Malik weeks after publicly confirming their relationship is back on with a sweet Valentine’s Day pic.

As the supermodel spends time at home while social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Hadid, 24, scrolled through some of her old photos and shared a series of throwback pics in a slideshow on her Instagram. “(oldie) camera roll finds ! 💛 #stayhome,” the star captioned the photos, which included a shot with Malik, 27.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid/Instagram

In the photo with her boyfriend, which appeared to be taken during the holidays with a Christmas tree in the background, Malik wrapped his arms around Hadid’s neck and adorably kissed her on the cheek while she puckered up too.

Other photos in her slideshow include a gold face mask selfie, a baby photo with her sister Bella Hadid, a video of horses and goats at the farm and more scenic outdoor shots.

The couple — who dated for several years on-and-off before splitting in January 2019 — first sparked rumors that they were back together in January 2020 when they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City. Hadid confirmed that their romance had been rekindled on Valentine’s Day after sharing a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to the singer.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“HEY VALENTINE,” Hadid captioned a solo shot of Malik taken on a disposable camera, which she posted to her second Instagram account, Gi’sposables. “Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019.”

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Confirms Relationship with Zayn Malik Is Back on with Sweet Valentine’s Day Photo

Just one week prior, she shared a snap of the photo she keeps on her bedside table — a romantic shot of herself and Malik.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The former One Direction singer and Hadid first started dating in November 2015. After briefly splitting in March 2018, the pair revealed they got back together on social media. However, nearly a year later, in January 2019, multiple outlets reported that the two had split again.