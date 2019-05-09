Gigi Hadid Shares All the Candid Snaps in Her Private Collection from the Met Gala

Gigi Hadid is known for being in front of the camera, but now the model is taking her talents behind the scenes!

Two days after she attended the Met Gala, in which she rocked a head-to-toe embellished and embroidered Michael Kors Collection catsuit with a custom matching Stephen Jones cap, the model shared some photos from her private collection that she snapped at the star-studded event.

From little sister Bella Hadid to country star Kacey Musgraves to comedy favorite Tiffany Haddish, it appeared that Gigi spent her night at the annual gala mingling with pals across Hollywood — and capturing all of the memorable moments in between.

In a post on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Gigi, 24, introduced the extensive collection of photos by announcing that the “Met Ball film is in …!”

The first photo she shared featured a group shot of Victoria’s Secret Angels Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge and Joan Smalls. Gigi captioned the gorgeous snap, “hey angels.”

The next image candidly captured RuPaul smiling in his custom hot pink, neon orange, blue and black zebra-striped fringe ensemble, with Gigi writing underneath, “RU! U KNOW I [love] U!”

The one that followed showed Haddish in her shimmering silver and black pantsuit holding up the bag of chicken she smuggled in her purse to the gala. “@tiffanyhaddish came prepared,” Gigi joked.

The model made sure to catch up with her little sis during the evening, taking an adorable photo of them holding on to each other’s hand.

“Sister!!” Gigi lovingly wrote underneath the gorgeous photo of Bella, 22, who wore an elegant black dress with jeweled cutouts and a pixie cut.

Later in the evening, Gigi spent time with Donatella Versace and Dua Lipa, who posed for a photo together in their colorful ensembles, and Kendall Jenner, who was snapped sticking her tongue out in a black-and-white shot.

Gigi finally made her way to the front of the camera, when she posed with Musgraves, 30, for a photo.

Because the country singer was wearing a gold blazer and giant ponytail, all decorated with colorful jewels — a change-up from her earlier Barbie-inspired all-pink look — Gigi couldn’t resist dropping a pun and referring to Musgraves as “a real gem.”

She also snapped a pic with Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams‘ Reddit co-founder husband, and WME rep Jill Smoller.

Wrapping up her slideshow of photos, Gigi shared an accidental photo that she explained: “happened bc I dropped the camera.”

The results captured Dua Lipa’s colorful shoes, as well as a cut-off image of Jenner, 23, puckering up alongside Hailey Baldwin.

This year was Gigi’s sixth time attending the annual gala, which celebrates the opening of the Met’s new exhibit.

Since the Met Gala’s dress code always honors the exhibit’s theme, this year’s was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” — a nod to Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, Notes on “Camp,” which begins by defining the term as “its love of the unnatural, of artifice and exaggeration.”

The public display will showcase more than 250 pieces (some dating back to the 17th century) that embody camp’s satirical elements expressed through fashion, with designs from Karl Lagerfeld, Gianni Versace, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more.

Ahead of the big night, Gigi revealed she was indulging in a lunch from New York City Japanese restaurant Ivan Ramen Slurp Shop. “Every year before the Met” Gigi said, alongside a snap of her getting her hair and makeup done.

On Tuesday, the model reflected on her night on Instagram writing, “At one point in the fitting process, Michael said ‘if Cher, Elton, Bowie, and Liberace had a dinner party at Daisy Buchanan’s.’ We had so much fun creating this look !”

“Thank you Anna @voguemagazine for another beautiful Met Ball, and to @michaelkors for being the CAMP KING date of dreams last night 🎩🎩🎩🕶” she added.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the beginning of the evening to the end, starting with footage of her eating the ramen soup .”MET MONDAY 🍜🍜 @lilmami_lani presents you her annual recap 📽💖💖‼️✨⚡️🎩😆 I love all these people so much,” wrote Gigi.