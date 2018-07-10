Gigi Hadid Says Her 'Baby' Zayn Malik Likes Her Sun Spots with Makeup-Free Photo

Gigi Hadid recently confirmed that she and ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik are officially back together after taking a brief two-month break back in March. For weeks they were spotted kissing, sharing sweet snaps on social media and on Tuesday, Hadid revealed some intimate insight into their relationship.

The model shared a makeup-free selfie on her Instagram story showing off her sun spots, a feature she says her “baby” loves.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“My baby says he likes my sun spots,” she wrote, most likely referring to Malik. She also included a second comment for her mom, Yolanda Hadid: “Mamma, I wear sunblock I promise.”

Earlier this month, Hadid defended their relationship after an Instagram user accused their relationship for being nothing but self promotion, since Malik doesn’t follow Hadid on social media or post photos of her.

“…for someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don’t need his follow- my eyes are tattooed to his chest,” Hadid wrote in a lengthy comment referring to Malik’s tattoo of her eyes underneath his sternum.

She continued: “You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, whether I support z or he supports me is out of love and excitement for one another. There’s nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break. this is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life…”

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Confirms Her Eyes Are Tattooed on Zayn Malik as She Claps Back at Relationship Haters

The pair previously split in March after dating for two years. Less than two months later they were spotted kissing one another.

Malik addressed the status on their relationship in June during an interview with GQ, “We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectation.”