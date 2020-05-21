"I'm happy with the natural process of the world," Gigi Hadid said as she addressed critics in an Instagram Live

Gigi Hadid Says Pregnancy Made Her Face Fuller, Not Fillers: 'I Have the Cheeks Already'

Gigi Hadid is hitting back at critics who think she's had cosmetic procedures to fill out her face.

The pregnant 25-year-old supermodel — who is expecting her first child, due in September, with boyfriend Zayn Malik — denied on Wednesday she's ever had facial enhancements, during a wide-ranging Instagram Live with Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons.

"People think I do fillers on my face and that's why my face is round? I've had this since I was born," Hadid said, explaining that her cheeks have "always" been plump.

"No, for those wondering, I've never injected anything into my face," she said. "I am so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and makes them feel more comfortable and good about themselves. Me personally, it terrifies me. I feel I'm too much of a control freak. I'm like, 'What if it goes wrong?'"

"People are so fast to do permanent things to their face when really, I accept myself how it is," she said, encouraging viewers to "accept your beautiful face for exactly how god made it, and your mom and dad."

Hadid also explained that her face has only gotten bigger as she's gotten further along in her pregnancy, which she kept under wraps while walking in high-profile fashion shows across Paris, Los Angeles and New York City in January, February and early March.

"Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know," she said.

She went on to say that her signature brows are a result of genetics, too.

"It's so funny, the things you see online," Hadid remarked. "People think that I shape my brows, like I shape my brows really arched. If you look at baby pictures of me, I've had these crazy arched brows since I was born."

Asked how she'll feel about further changes that her face might make throughout her pregnancy, Hadid said she wasn't worried.

"I have the cheeks already, so it's like there's not a lot to like, fill in," she said. "Don't worry. I'm happy with the natural process of the world."

Hadid confirmed her pregnancy news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon back on April 30.

"We're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support," she gushed on the program.

The star is currently staying with Malik at her mom's Pennsylvania farmhouse amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day," she told Fallon.

Sources close to the couple recently told PEOPLE that the stars are "thrilled" about the baby and their next chapter together.

"They've been through their ups and downs, but neither stopped caring about the other," said a source. "They've jumped on the timing of having a baby and are preparing for their new lives."

"Gigi is young but always said she wants several kids," added the source. "She's sensitive and nurturing and will be a great mom."

Mom Yolanda Hadid has also expressed her excitement about Gigi's pregnancy.