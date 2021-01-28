The star returned to modeling four months after welcoming her first daughter, Khai

Gigi Hadid Is Back to Work (in a Crop Top!) After Giving Birth to Daughter Khai in September

Gigi Hadid's back in front of the camera.

Four months after Hadid, 25, welcomed daughter Khai, whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik, 28, the supermodel returned to work for a Maybelline New York gig (she's an ambassador for the brand). The model showed off her post-pregnancy body in a cropped white button-up as she snapped a few selfies in the glam room before going to set.

"first @maybelline day of the year," Hadid captioned a video shared on her Instagram Story.

Image zoom Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

She shared a few more behind-the-scenes selfies on her Instagram feed saying, "workin 9-5 🗽."

Image zoom Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Since giving birth to her daughter, Hadid has been enjoying spending some time off with her little family. Earlier this month, she looked back at the 2020 Jacquemus Runway during Paris Fashion Week and revealed to fans that she was already pregnant with her daughter at the time.

"A year ago, today @jacquemus ! My baby girl 🥜 was in there 🥺✨," Hadid captioned the post, which included a video of her gracing the runway in the stunning asymmetrical La robe Saudade longue ($820).

Hadid recently opened up about her journey to motherhood, revealing to fans that she discovered she was pregnant on "the day before the Tom Ford show" during Paris Fashion Week.

"I was so nauseous backstage 😅 but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show 🥖 🧀 bless," she tweeted, adding in another tweet, "Backstage at Burberry was the hardest day with the nausea, I remember."

Hadid and Malik kept her pregnancy under wraps until August, when she shared the first photos of her baby bump. The couple has yet to reveal Khai's face, but shared some updates as Khai as gotten older.

Image zoom Credit: Gigi Hadid/instagram