Gigi Hadid Returns to the Versace Runway 6 Months After Welcoming Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid is officially back in the game, just six months after welcoming daughter Khai with boyfriend Zayn Malik on Sept. 21.

The supermodel, 25, made a surprise appearance on the Versace Fall/Winter 2021 runway, which was streamed live on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hadid opened the socially distant show in a chic cropped bustier, skirt and blazer combo. She changed into a cap-sleeve printed mini dress, accessorized with tights, platform shoes and a wide belt for her second look. Then closed out the event in a sheer long-sleeve black gown covered in a subtle monogram motif.

Throughout it all Hadid wore her newly-dyed red hair in sleek straight strands with a beret from the Italian label's new collection. She shared a glimpse into the hair coloring process (which happened on Feb. 26) with celebrity hair pro Panos Papandrianos in her Instagram Stories on Friday, saying the new hue is "dedicated to everyone responsible for the Queen's Gambit."

The new mom had her younger sister, Bella Hadid, 24, by her side, who also made three appearances on the catwalk. First, modeling a cropped bustier, skirt and printed gloves before donning a purple pleated dress, matching printed tights and satin platform heels, then walked the runway in a slinky printed mini dress and the same black beret as Gigi.

The Milan Fashion Week event marked the duo's first runway together since Miu Miu's Fall/Winter 2020 show on March 3 of last year.

Also on that day, a then-pregnant Gigi closed the Chanel show (and thus, all of Paris Fashion Week) in an embellished black crop top, matching shorts, sheer polka-dot tights and a floor-length coat. It was the star's last runway appearance before confirming she was pregnant during an interview with Jimmy Fallon in April.

"Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support," she told the Tonight Show host.

In September, Gigi and Malik announced the birth of their daughter with a pair of black-and-white social media posts.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik wrote on Twitter at the time. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

The new dad continued, "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

A day later, Gigi celebrated the exciting news with her own post, sharing a black-and-white photo of the infant's tiny hand gently wrapped around one of Malik's fingers.