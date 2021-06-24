Gigi Hadid: The One Hazard of Being a Fragrance Model Is 'Spraying Each Other in the Mouth with Perfume'

PEOPLE caught up with the model - who stars in the campaign for Ralph Lauren's new fragrance, Ralph's Club, along with model and actor Luka Sabbat, musician and model Lucky Blue Smith and artist Fai Khadra - and learned what really goes on behind-the-scenes on set.

So what's the biggest-on set hazard? "Spraying each other in the mouth with perfume!" she says. "Not on purpose, but when you have to spray a lot of fragrance in a room you just end up consuming it. We all turned out fine, but don't try it at home."

The new scent was inspired by the brand's "one-night-only" Fall 2019 fashion show, set in a swanky 1920s-style "Ralph's Club." The masculine scent (with notes of lavandin and clary sage, balanced with Virginia cedarwood and Vetiver) is meant to represent "the best night of your life" - something the campaign stars (who are real life BFFs) had no trouble recreating.

"I it brought us all back together after a year and a half of kind of being in lockdown and not really seeing each other," Khadra tells PEOPLE. "Some of us live in L.A., some of us live in New York ... Ralph's Club brought us all together."

When asked what they learned about themselves amid the pandemic, Sabbat says he gained "patience," while Khadra appreciated family even more than before. For Smith, he banished those FOMO feelings: "I learned to feel comfortable not having to do something."

For Hadid, who spent the majority of quarantine (and gave birth to her daughter Khai!) on her Pennsylvania farm, learning to pass on parties was no problem: "I've always been really good at that," she jokes.

"I love work, but if I had a couple days off, I was running to the farm for a couple days," she says of her pre-pandemic jet-setting life. "I think having so much time away like that - [now] when I get to be at work and be around friends, [I] appreciate it much more."

One thing that did change for Hadid throughout the past year (besides, you know, becoming a mom)? "I started therapy which was great - for everyone."

The scent of Ralph's Club evokes "an aspirational evening" for the supermodel, and takes her back to the 2019 fashion show, where she opened the runway in a quintessential Ralph Lauren ensemble of a white shirt, trousers and gray overcoat.