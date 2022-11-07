Gigi Hadid Quits Twitter Calling It a 'Cesspool of Hate & Bigotry'

Hadid apologized to her fans for leaving the social media site but said it's no longer a "safe place"

By Hedy Phillips
Published on November 7, 2022 04:36 PM
Gigi Hadid attends the British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 20, 2022 in London, England.
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Gigi Hadid has had enough.

The model and mom officially deactivated her Twitter account over the weekend, telling her Instagram followers that it wasn't a place she wanted to be any longer.

"I deactivated my Twitter account today," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its not a place I want to be a part of."

In response to the Human Rights team at Twitter being let go after Elon Musk took over the company, Hadid, 27, wrote on her Stories that she doesn't believe the platform is a "safe place" any longer.

"Only sorry to the fans, who I've loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can't say it's a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm," she wrote.

Hadid's announcement that she's leaving Twitter comes just days after Musk purchased the social media platform for $44 billion. Since taking over, Musk has already made changes to the company, including making mass layoffs and changing how the site handles verification of accounts.

Last Thursday, Twitter employees were advised that their future at the company would be confirmed the following morning via email.

While the exact number of employees fired was not confirmed by the company, sources close to the situation told The New York Times that the Tesla CEO, 51, planned to fire around half of Twitter's 7,500 employees.

On Friday, Musk spoke out about the decision on Twitter.

"Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," he wrote.

He added, "Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required."

Earlier Friday, Musk claimed Twitter had suffered "a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists."

amber heard, elon musk
Samir Hussein/WireImage; Theo Wargo/Getty

Also amid Musk's takeover of Twitter, ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's account vanished. Though the timing is unclear, multiple outlets took note Thursday that Heard's Twitter account, @realamberheard, had been deactivated. A screen on the page now reads "This account doesn't exist."

Heard, 36, still has an Instagram account with 5.3 million followers, where her most recent post is her June 1 statement after the verdict in her Virginia defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

