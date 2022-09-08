Gigi Hadid's Cozy Sweater Includes This Unique Detail That's Going to Be Everywhere This Fall

Last weekend marked the unofficial end of summer, and Gigi Hadid is already embracing fall fashion.

The supermodel, 27, stepped out in New York City on Wednesday in army green rubber boots and an olive green knit sweater tucked into taupe cargo pants. The cozy outfit screamed "safari girl in autumn," right down to its earthy hues. But while Hadid's bottoms are definitely a trendy choice, the neckline of her sweater is what really caught our eye.

Turtleneck and crewneck sweaters are always popular picks during this time of year, but you don't see a collared version every day. The preppy detail immediately elevates any old pullover, and we have a feeling it's going to be all the rage this fall. This ribbed polo sweater, which is on sale for $25 at Nordstrom and comes in green, cream, gray, and black, features a thick collar and three buttons just like Gigi's.

Buy It! BP. Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater, $24.99 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

Obviously, the main appeal of sweaters is their coziness, but they don't always look as put-together as a button-up shirt or sleek blazer. However, swapping a plain neckline with a crisp collar instantly adds some polish to the piece, so you're getting that classy vibe without sacrificing the comfort you expect from a sweater.

To dip your toes into the look, check out this $34 polo sweater in a classic black and white striped pattern made of a thick knit fabric from Cider. This ribbed option from J.Crew, on the other hand, comes in five solid colors and is on sale for $65 right now. But if you love the olive shade of Hadid's collared sweater, this option from Nordstrom will suit your taste.

Buy It! J.Crew Collared Cotton Beach Sweater, $64.99 (orig. $79.50); jcrew.com

Mark our words: Polo sweaters are about to be everywhere. Get ahead of the trend and snag your own, which you can wear with wide-leg trousers, midi skirts, leather leggings, or cargo pants à la Gigi this fall.

Shop more collared sweaters from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Z Supply Clothing below.

Buy It! Cider Stripe Collar Knit Polo Sweater, $34; shopcider.com

Buy It! Chyrii V-Neck Polo Sweater, $35.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Z Supply Maeve Collar Henley Top, $79; zsupplyclothing.com

Buy It! Madewell Polo Sweater, $89.50; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Karen Kane Polo Sweater, $119; nordstrom.com

