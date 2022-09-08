Lifestyle Style Gigi Hadid's Cozy Sweater Includes This Unique Detail That's Going to Be Everywhere This Fall Get ahead of the trend for as little as $25 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 8, 2022 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Gotham/GC Images Last weekend marked the unofficial end of summer, and Gigi Hadid is already embracing fall fashion. The supermodel, 27, stepped out in New York City on Wednesday in army green rubber boots and an olive green knit sweater tucked into taupe cargo pants. The cozy outfit screamed "safari girl in autumn," right down to its earthy hues. But while Hadid's bottoms are definitely a trendy choice, the neckline of her sweater is what really caught our eye. Turtleneck and crewneck sweaters are always popular picks during this time of year, but you don't see a collared version every day. The preppy detail immediately elevates any old pullover, and we have a feeling it's going to be all the rage this fall. This ribbed polo sweater, which is on sale for $25 at Nordstrom and comes in green, cream, gray, and black, features a thick collar and three buttons just like Gigi's. Nordstrom Buy It! BP. Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater, $24.99 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com Zendaya Cheered on Serena Williams at the U.S. Open in $795 Boots and a Must-Have Fall Sweater Obviously, the main appeal of sweaters is their coziness, but they don't always look as put-together as a button-up shirt or sleek blazer. However, swapping a plain neckline with a crisp collar instantly adds some polish to the piece, so you're getting that classy vibe without sacrificing the comfort you expect from a sweater. To dip your toes into the look, check out this $34 polo sweater in a classic black and white striped pattern made of a thick knit fabric from Cider. This ribbed option from J.Crew, on the other hand, comes in five solid colors and is on sale for $65 right now. But if you love the olive shade of Hadid's collared sweater, this option from Nordstrom will suit your taste. J.Crew Buy It! J.Crew Collared Cotton Beach Sweater, $64.99 (orig. $79.50); jcrew.com Mark our words: Polo sweaters are about to be everywhere. Get ahead of the trend and snag your own, which you can wear with wide-leg trousers, midi skirts, leather leggings, or cargo pants à la Gigi this fall. Shop more collared sweaters from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Z Supply Clothing below. Cider Buy It! Cider Stripe Collar Knit Polo Sweater, $34; shopcider.com Amazon Buy It! Chyrii V-Neck Polo Sweater, $35.99; amazon.com Z Supply Buy It! Z Supply Maeve Collar Henley Top, $79; zsupplyclothing.com Nordstrom Buy It! Madewell Polo Sweater, $89.50; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Karen Kane Polo Sweater, $119; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.