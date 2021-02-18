Gigi Hadid Plays a Video Game Featuring Herself on a Fashion Adventure

After five levels, the supermodel earned a copy of Vogue with herself on the cover

Hadid, 25, played her very own video game as an accompaniment to her Vogue cover story.

In a video published Wednesday, the model navigates the game through a fashion fantasy land to "go through some beautiful looks for the season," as she says in the introduction. Director Alana O'Herlihy and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson worked with programmers to design the game, which sees Hadid go grocery shopping, try on new outfits, and even ride a horse.

For Level 1, Hadid had to collect ingredients from the market for her internet-famous spicy vodka pasta, earning "Gigi Cache" for each object she strutted past. After earning a new outfit, Hadid had to make the pasta to get to Level 3 — walking through the streets of New York to get to work on time.

Level 4 brought Hadid back in time to jump over obstacles while sipping tea and sitting side-saddle on a horse. With yet another outfit unlocked, Hadid arrived at the final level: a Mario-esque quest to collect coins without running into unicorns.

The game concluded with Hadid claiming her Gigi Cache at the end of the rainbow for the ultimate prize — a copy of Vogue with herself on the cover.

"So major," Hadid said at the end of her game, happily proclaiming, "she's a winner!"

In her interview for the March cover story, Hadid opened up about motherhood 10 weeks after welcoming her daughter Khai with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The new mom told Vogue she's being "realistic" about her post-baby body and doesn't feel the need to quickly lose weight.

"I know that I'm not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker," Hadid said. "I straight up was like, 'Yeah, I'll shoot a Vogue cover, but I'm obviously not going to be a size 0,' nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that."

Hadid also revealed in the interview that Malik, 28, helped deliver Khai in a home birth.

"It didn't even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute," she said of the moment. Also with her at the time of Khai's delivery was mom Yolanda, sister Bella, a midwife and her assistant.

She had to "dig deep" during the birth, Hadid said, admitting she "knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is.' I loved that."

"There definitely was a point where I was like, 'I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different.' My midwife looked at me and was like, 'You're doing it. No one can help you. You're past the point of the epidural anyway, so you'd be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed.' "

While Hadid and Malik are happy being new parents, they don't plan on providing a sibling for Khai any time soon, Hadid told Vogue.