Gigi Hadid Is 'Practically Perfect' as Mary Poppins — Get a Better Look at Her NYE Costume

Gigi Hadid was “practically perfect in every way” on New Year’s Eve.

The supermodel channeled the iconic Disney character, Mary Poppins, for Taylor Swift‘s epic NYE party and she nailed the look thanks to her spot-on accessories.

The model joined Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and more friends for an intimate party where all the guests dressed up as their childhood heroes. Hadid paid homage to the magical nanny in a white dress with tulle sleeves and a ruffled collar teamed with a red bow, black overcoat, black hat with white flowers and red gloves. Plus, she didn’t skimp on the accessories, carrying Poppins’ iconic umbrella and her oversize magic carpet-bag.

“Just a spoon full of sugar helps 2018 go down … in the most delightful way,” the model captioned a series of photos from the night. “HAPPY NEW YEAR ! ❤️”

The model got her outfit so perfectly put-together that she can pass as Emily Blunt who stars in the new remake, Mary Poppins Returns or Julie Andrew’s version from the 1964 Mary Poppins film.

Swift also went with a Disney classic and recreated Ariel’s look from Little Mermaid. Lively channeled Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, and other guests transformed into Nancy Drew, Steve Irwin, Posh Spice and Mr. Toad to name a few.

In Swift’s series of Instagram photos, she shared a pic of her and Reynolds, who wore a tailored gray suit, downing the last of some Aviation gin, a liquor brand the actor invests in.

“Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms. Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr. Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy.. This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes,” Swift wrote in her caption. “Sending you all love and hope going into 2019 💗”