Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Spend 'Nearly the Entire Night' Together at L.A. Event: Source

The actor and the supermodel were seen together at a pre-Oscars party on Friday, after a source previously told PEOPLE their relationship "fizzled" out

By
Published on March 11, 2023 04:38 PM
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix) ; Gigi Hadid attends the The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row )
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Jennifer Graylock/Getty

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are spending time together again.

An insider tells PEOPLE that the two were spotted together at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's pre-Oscars party on Friday.

"Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key. There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot," the source says.

This comes a month after a source close to the supermodel told PEOPLE their relationship "fizzled" out, and that the two are no longer seeing each other, after they were first linked in September 2022 during New York Fashion Week.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere; Gigi Hadid attends The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

"She hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him," the source told PEOPLE at the time. "They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom."

The insider added, "It was never that serious anyway. It kind of just fizzled."

The supermodel, 27, and The Wolf of Wall Street star, 48, were last seen together in November after they left the same restaurant in NYC.

"Gigi keeps spending time with Leo in NYC. He is very understanding about her being a mom and works around her schedule to see her — it's very sweet," a source close to Hadid told PEOPLE at the time. "Gigi is smitten."

Since sparking rumors in September, when an insider told PEOPLE the new couple was "getting to know each other," the two had been spotted together around NYC, though sources added that throughout the relationship Hadid prioritized motherhood first.

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Hollywood's hot new couple, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio
ROKA/BACKGRID (2)

Gigi and ex Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together — 2-year-old daughter Khai — in September 2020. She and the "Pillowtalk" singer split in October 2021, following an alleged altercation with Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid.

DiCaprio also was coming off a long-term relationship with ex Camila Morrone, with whom he broke up in the summer after dating for four years.

The Oscar winner was spotted with actress Victoria Lamas in late December, though sources say he was still seeing Hadid at the time.

A source told PEOPLE then that the two were meeting up in NYC when they were both available. They were not, however, spending the holidays together, as Hadid focused on her family while DiCaprio spent time in Los Angeles.

Most recently, pictures surfaced of DiCaprio spending time with 19-year-old model Eden Polani. They were photographed sitting next to each other at an album release party for model Riley Montana.

A source has since denied any rumors that the pair were seeing each other romantically, claiming that they were seated next to each other and "just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her."

