Gigi Hadid Just Wore a Super Affordable Face Mask That Both Celebs and Amazon Shoppers Love
You can get a pack of three for $10
Gigi Hadid recently swapped out the exercise-friendly face mask she's been wearing on repeat for another lightweight and cooling option. Along with her recently dyed bright red hair and her favorite necklace customized with daughter Khai's name, Hadid sported the Lapcos Face Mask while out in New York City last Friday.
You may have heard about this face mask before: Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Vanessa Hudgens, and Mila Kunis are also fans of the mask. Additionally, it's a best-seller on Amazon with 3,700 five-star ratings, and it's earned a spot in PEOPLE's review of the best editor-tested face masks.
Made by a Korean beauty brand, the stretchy face mask is beloved for how "breathable" and form-fitting it is. The mask is made with a moisture-absorbing and copper-infused fabric that has antimicrobial benefits, according to the brand. The Lapcos mask has a 3D design that shoppers say provides a "snug" and "extremely comfy" fit while being gentle on the skin. You can get a three-pack for $10 (that's just over $3 per mask, FYI), or a colorful five-pack for $17.
Buy It! Lapcos Face Mask, 3 Pack, $10; amazon.com
Lapcos also sells bundles that include both the protective face masks and some of its popular sheet masks, in case your skin is in need of some TLC after a day of mask-wearing.
"Excellent masks — been using these for the past year," one shopper wrote. "Soft material is easy on your face and you do not get zits/spots from prolonged mask wearing! I have bought this exact type multiple times, and gave it to family plus friends."
Since the Lapcos mask is single-layered, some shoppers are using it along with a surgical mask, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's double-masking recommendations. Thanks to the mask's lightweight fabric, it makes a great layering option. If you're in need of disposable options that match, over 46,600 Amazon shoppers love this all-black pack from Sudilo.
Buy It! Sudilo Disposable Black Masks, 50 Pack, $12.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
For more Lapcos face masks (and sheet masks), check out its storefront on Amazon.
