Gigi Hadid Just Wore a Super Affordable Face Mask That Both Celebs and Amazon Shoppers Love

You may have heard about this face mask before: Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Vanessa Hudgens, and Mila Kunis are also fans of the mask. Additionally, it's a best-seller on Amazon with 3,700 five-star ratings, and it's earned a spot in PEOPLE's review of the best editor-tested face masks.

Made by a Korean beauty brand, the stretchy face mask is beloved for how "breathable" and form-fitting it is. The mask is made with a moisture-absorbing and copper-infused fabric that has antimicrobial benefits, according to the brand. The Lapcos mask has a 3D design that shoppers say provides a "snug" and "extremely comfy" fit while being gentle on the skin. You can get a three-pack for $10 (that's just over $3 per mask, FYI), or a colorful five-pack for $17.

Lapcos also sells bundles that include both the protective face masks and some of its popular sheet masks, in case your skin is in need of some TLC after a day of mask-wearing.

"Excellent masks — been using these for the past year," one shopper wrote. "Soft material is easy on your face and you do not get zits/spots from prolonged mask wearing! I have bought this exact type multiple times, and gave it to family plus friends."

Since the Lapcos mask is single-layered, some shoppers are using it along with a surgical mask, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's double-masking recommendations. Thanks to the mask's lightweight fabric, it makes a great layering option. If you're in need of disposable options that match, over 46,600 Amazon shoppers love this all-black pack from Sudilo.

