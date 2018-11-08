Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are helping one another keep nerves at bay before they walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

The two BFFs were spotted hugging outside of rehearsals on Wednesday as they prepped for Thursday’s big show.

Both models were dressed in low-key outfits, with Jenner wearing a black bomber jacket with leather pants and heels and Hadid in Tna for Aritzia biker shorts with an orange hoodie under a long black robe, plus Stuart Weitzman booties.

Thursday’s show marks both of their return to the brand’s catwalk after a year off. They each skipped the 2017 show, but walked together in the 2016 in Paris and the 2015 event in N.Y.C.

They have also each kept a low key social media presence lately as they prep with fittings and rehearsals, but Hadid promised that her outfits will be worth the wait. “Can’t waaaiiiiitttt for VS rehearsals tomorrow & can’t wait for u to see my looks / the show,” she captioned a photo earlier this week at a fitting (where she wore a Tod’s jacket, Wolford bodysuit and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.)

Jenner shared a few photos on Instagram stories hugging Hadid and embracing VS veteran Adriana Lima, and she included a throwback at her very first Victoria’s Secret fitting.

Hadid will also be joined by little sister Bella Hadid, who’s also walking in the show. After finishing her last workout before the catwalk, Bella posted an emotional message on Instagram on Wednesday night.

“Can’t sleep thinkin about tomorrow! vsfs 19 coming up quick ! really just can’t wait for you all to see every single one of the insanely beautiful (&equally powerful, smart, kind, wonderful ) girls walk the runway tomorrow. When I was watching them today I cried…a lot😅 It’s THAT beautiful. thank you to everyone involved…can’t wait.”

Their mom, Yolanda Hadid is equally as excited for the show. She shared an adorable throwback photo of her daughters wearing angel wings as toddlers with a sentimental message.

“The power of our manifestations is magical, I shot this photo 18 years ago and here we are,” she captioned the photo. “Good luck today my sweet angels, it has been such a blessing to watch you make this dream a reality. Your hard work, resilience and dedication to your craft is a blessing to me and I couldn’t be more proud of the fact that you will forever be the first sisters in history to walk the VS Fashion Show….. How extraordinary that you get to experience this amazing journey together.”