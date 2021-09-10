Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk Walk Nursery Rhyme-Inspired Moschino Runway at NYFW: 'It's Baby Lady'

Gigi Hadid walks the runway for Moschino show on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

Only Jeremy Scott's Moschino could get celebrities, supermodels, industry insiders and top fashion editors to brave the rain for an outdoor runway extravaganza in New York City's Bryant Park.

Irina Shayk walks the runway at the Moschino SS22 show on September 09, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Randy Brooke/Getty

Taylor Hill walks the runway at the Moschino SS22 show on September 09, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Randy Brooke/Getty

Celebrities including Taraji P. Henson, Megan Fox, Tommy Dorfman, Madelaine Petsch and Diplo sat under black umbrellas as they watched the show from the front row.

Taraji P. Henson attends the Moschino SS22 show on September 09, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

"It's very ladies who lunch, but it's also nursery rhymes, so it's baby lady," Scott told Vogue of the collection. "There's also a wink to The Nanny. Fran Drescher wore so much Franco Moschino, iconic little suits that were such a signature of the brand and that moment."

Diplo attends the Moschino SS22 show on September 09, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Madelaine Petsch attends the Moschino SS22 show on September 09, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Hadid's Moschino appearance comes after she helped kick off the week of shows (N.Y.C. requires proof of vaccination for all indoor events) with her exciting return to the NYFW runway at Wednesday's Proenza Schouler show.

Almost exactly one year since giving birth to daughter Khai, Hadid showed off her modeling prowess as she strutted across the runway. The supermodel rocked a flowing, printed maxi dress worn under a half-zip vest while walking in the outdoor show.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway for Proenza Schouler during NYFW: The Shows on September 08, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Fernanda Calfat/Getty