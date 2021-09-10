Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk Walk Nursery Rhyme-Inspired Moschino Runway at NYFW: 'It's Baby Lady'
The kitschy spring 2022 ready-to-wear line featured cropped power suits and baby motifs
Only Jeremy Scott's Moschino could get celebrities, supermodels, industry insiders and top fashion editors to brave the rain for an outdoor runway extravaganza in New York City's Bryant Park.
On Thursday, the Italian house showed its spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection featuring cropped pastel power suits, quilted designs, retro silhouettes and baby motifs. Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Taylor Hill, Stella Maxwell, Winnie Harlow and more famous faces walked in the baby-themed show, which marked Moschino's return to New York Fashion Week following a two-year hiatus.
Celebrities including Taraji P. Henson, Megan Fox, Tommy Dorfman, Madelaine Petsch and Diplo sat under black umbrellas as they watched the show from the front row.
"It's very ladies who lunch, but it's also nursery rhymes, so it's baby lady," Scott told Vogue of the collection. "There's also a wink to The Nanny. Fran Drescher wore so much Franco Moschino, iconic little suits that were such a signature of the brand and that moment."
Hadid's Moschino appearance comes after she helped kick off the week of shows (N.Y.C. requires proof of vaccination for all indoor events) with her exciting return to the NYFW runway at Wednesday's Proenza Schouler show.
Almost exactly one year since giving birth to daughter Khai, Hadid showed off her modeling prowess as she strutted across the runway. The supermodel rocked a flowing, printed maxi dress worn under a half-zip vest while walking in the outdoor show.
Hadid appears to be excited to be back at work after taking the past year to soak in new mom life. Before the Proenza Schouler show, the star posted a photo on Instagram sitting in a window that overlooked the N.Y.C. street writing, "fashion month begins !"
Last March, Hadid made her first return to the high-fashion runway at Versace's Fall/Winter 2021 show (which was streamed live amid the coronavirus pandemic).