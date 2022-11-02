Gigi Hadid Having 'Fun' with Leonardo DiCaprio: 'He Treats Her Really Well,' Says Source

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are continuing to enjoy each other's company.

The model, 27, and the Academy Award-winning actor, 47, "are seeing each other in N.Y.C. when they can," a source close to Hadid tells PEOPLE, adding that she's having "fun dating Leo."

Hadid and DiCaprio were last photographed together at a New York Fashion Week party in September. The source adds: "She seems very happy and excited about seeing him. She is attracted to him. He treats her really well. She finds him mature and charming."

Still, the source says, Hadid's "first priority is being Mom."

Gigi and ex Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together — 2-year-old daughter Khai — in September 2020. She and the "Pillowtalk" singer split in October of the following year following an alleged altercation with Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Prior to being linked to Gigi, DiCaprio parted ways with his girlfriend of over four years, model Camila Morrone, 25, this summer.

An entertainment source told PEOPLE in September that DiCaprio "is taken with Gigi" and that she "is the type of woman he is usually attracted to." According to a film source, the duo "like each other and are having a good time."

The pair have known each other casually for years. "They sort of run in the same high-profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings," continued the film source.

But there was never an opportunity to connect because they both were in relationships. The acquaintances only sparked after DiCaprio split from Morrone, and Gigi caught his eye.

"A smart and successful girl like Gigi would intrigue Leo," the film source told PEOPLE at the time.

As PEOPLE previously reported, DiCaprio has been spending time in the Big Apple, which Gigi calls home. He has been spotted exploring the city while Gigi has walked in shows for designers like Tom Ford at New York Fashion Week.