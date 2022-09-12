Gigi Hadid Buys Her Hair Scrunchies in Bulk at Amazon, and This 45-Pack Is Just $10

She always keeps one in her purse

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer

Published on September 12, 2022 08:00 PM

Have you ever wondered what's inside the designer handbags Gigi Hadid carries around New York City? Well, you can stop now, because she just spilled the contents of her purse — literally.

During an "In the Bag" YouTube segment for Vogue Italia, the 27-year-old supermodel revealed the everyday essentials she stores inside her $3,300 Prada shoulder bag. Among practical items like wet wipes and headphones, Hadid also keeps a mini bottle of hot sauce, a disposable camera, and toys for her two-year-old daughter, Khai, handy.

But perhaps the most relatable revelation was that the fashion icon buys her hair scrunchies in bulk at Amazon. Hadid called the hot pink velvet scrunchie she pulled from her bag her "favorite," and shared that she buys it in "a 100-pack of different colors at Amazon." While we can't tell for sure which exact pick she stocks up on, this 45-pack includes velvet scrunchies in similar shades to Hadid's — and it's currently on sale for just $10.

Scrunchies
Amazon

Buy It! Chloven Velvet Scrunchies, 45-Pack, $9.99 (orig. $11.98); amazon.com

Available in 45 solid colors, there's a scrunchie to complement every outfit in this $10 pack, and the nostalgic accessories will last you countless wears. More than 38,000 Amazon shoppers have given these velvet scrunchies a perfect rating, and even reviewers with thick hair rave about how well they hold their ponytails in place without being uncomfortably tight.

If you prefer a silkier option, Amazon has a 60-pack of satin scrunchies with thousands of perfect ratings, too. Nearly 12,000 reviewers back up the accessory's high ratings by gushing about how pretty these scrunchies are, claiming that they don't lose their shape. Plus, this pack comes in a mesh bag for easy storage.

Scrunchies
Amazon

Buy It! BeeVines 60-Pack Satin Scrunchies, $12.39; amazon.com

Scrunchies are a no-fuss way to get your hair off of your face, whether you pull it all back into a ponytail or opt for a carefree half-up look. With colorful packs like the ones Hadid suggested, the pop of color is an easy addition to any outfit. Shop another $12 velvet scrunchie pack at Amazon below.

Scrunchies
Amazon

Buy It! Cehomi 75-Pack Velvet Scrunchies, $11.99; amazon.com

