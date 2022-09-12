Lifestyle Style Gigi Hadid Buys Her Hair Scrunchies in Bulk at Amazon, and This 45-Pack Is Just $10 She always keeps one in her purse By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Have you ever wondered what's inside the designer handbags Gigi Hadid carries around New York City? Well, you can stop now, because she just spilled the contents of her purse — literally. During an "In the Bag" YouTube segment for Vogue Italia, the 27-year-old supermodel revealed the everyday essentials she stores inside her $3,300 Prada shoulder bag. Among practical items like wet wipes and headphones, Hadid also keeps a mini bottle of hot sauce, a disposable camera, and toys for her two-year-old daughter, Khai, handy. But perhaps the most relatable revelation was that the fashion icon buys her hair scrunchies in bulk at Amazon. Hadid called the hot pink velvet scrunchie she pulled from her bag her "favorite," and shared that she buys it in "a 100-pack of different colors at Amazon." While we can't tell for sure which exact pick she stocks up on, this 45-pack includes velvet scrunchies in similar shades to Hadid's — and it's currently on sale for just $10. Amazon Buy It! Chloven Velvet Scrunchies, 45-Pack, $9.99 (orig. $11.98); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Available in 45 solid colors, there's a scrunchie to complement every outfit in this $10 pack, and the nostalgic accessories will last you countless wears. More than 38,000 Amazon shoppers have given these velvet scrunchies a perfect rating, and even reviewers with thick hair rave about how well they hold their ponytails in place without being uncomfortably tight. If you prefer a silkier option, Amazon has a 60-pack of satin scrunchies with thousands of perfect ratings, too. Nearly 12,000 reviewers back up the accessory's high ratings by gushing about how pretty these scrunchies are, claiming that they don't lose their shape. Plus, this pack comes in a mesh bag for easy storage. Amazon Buy It! BeeVines 60-Pack Satin Scrunchies, $12.39; amazon.com Scrunchies are a no-fuss way to get your hair off of your face, whether you pull it all back into a ponytail or opt for a carefree half-up look. With colorful packs like the ones Hadid suggested, the pop of color is an easy addition to any outfit. Shop another $12 velvet scrunchie pack at Amazon below. Amazon Buy It! Cehomi 75-Pack Velvet Scrunchies, $11.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.