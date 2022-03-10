Gigi Hadid Makes Her Most Dramatic Hair Change Yet
Gigi Hadid marked the end of fashion month with a major hair makeover.
The supermodel, 26, was spotted with a brand new platinum blonde hair color while walking through JFK airport in New York City on Wednesday.
Her new look comes almost a year after she debuted a deep red hue on the Versace Fall/Winter 2021 runway which she kept until going back to golden blonde in November.
She appeared to be moving towards an extra-bright look at the beginning of 2022, when stylist Elizabeth Sulcer posted photos of Hadid on Instagram with noticeably lighter hair.
Hadid recently announced that she is donating all of her fashion week earnings to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.
"Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history," Hadid began the caption of her post, which included photographs and videos from various Fashion Week festivities.
"We don't have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk 'for' something," she added.