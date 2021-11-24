The supermodel brought back her signature bright blonde hair after experimenting with brunette and auburn hues

Gigi Hadid Goes Back to Blonde After Split from Zayn Malik: See Her New Look

Gigi Hadid is Spotted For The First Time Since Breakup With Zayn as She Leaves a Photoshoot With Sister Bella in New York City.

Gigi Hadid is Spotted For The First Time Since Breakup With Zayn as She Leaves a Photoshoot With Sister Bella in New York City.

Gen Z may call blonde hair cheugy, but Gigi Hadid proves the hue is still as hot as ever before.

After transitioning to darker shades, the 26-year-old supermodel experimented with brunette (and auburn!) over the past year, Hadid is bringing back the bright blonde color she became known for when she first hit the modeling scene at age 18.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She debuted the fresh color when she stepped out in New York City dressed in a high-shine crimson jumpsuit and beanie with her wavy platinum hair cascading down her chest.

The star's color change comes not long after her split from ex Zayn Malik with whom she shares 13-month-old daughter Khai. The couple broke up last month following Malik's volatile argument with Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid in the Pennsylvania home he and Gigi shared at the time.

Malik was charged with four counts of harassment in the Sept. 29 incident in which he allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser," according to court documents, which also revealed Malik allegedly hurled a series of insults at Yolanda, 57, and told her to "stay away from" his and Gigi's daughter.

In addition to two harassment charges involving Yolanda, Malik was charged with harassing Gigi over the phone during the argument as well as a security guard, John McMahon, whom he attempted to "physically engage in a fight," per the documents.

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Yolanda Hadid Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Yolanda Hadid | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Jim Spellman/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"Yolanda came over uninvited while Gigi was away for work and Zayn was taking care of Khai," says a friend of Malik. "That led to an argument."

The details of the altercation became public on Oct. 28 when TMZ published a report that Malik had "struck" Yolanda. In a statement to the outlet, Malik "adamantly" denied striking her, saying: "I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Having pleaded no contest to the charges, Malik is required to serve 90 days of probation for each of the four counts; he must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program and is barred from having contact with Yolanda or McMahon.

Since the dispute and their split, Gigi and Malik have been focused on co-parenting their daughter Khai.