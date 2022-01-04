Gigi Hadid Takes a 'Leap of Faith' and Flies on a Trapeze for New V Magazine Cover: 'Epic'

The supermodel went up on the trapeze less than 10 times to capture the perfect shot

Gigi Hadid went flying through the sky for an "epic" cover shoot.

The supermodel, 26, put her acrobatic skills to the test for a daredevil V Magazine cover shot by famed fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti.

Dressed in sky-high Balenciaga pumps and a belted catsuit, Hadid proved she can model in any element as she flew through the air across a trapeze while Sorrenti photographed her for the V fashion spread. For the cover shot, Hadid swung through the air with her legs hooked around the trapeze bar and her arms stretched out to reach the opposite side.

V Magazine Launches #FearlessGigi V 134 Cover Starring Gigi Hadid Credit: Mario Sorrenti/Courtesy of V Magazine

Another shot shows Hadid inches away from grasping hands with a trapeze artist. The model also masterfully modeled in acrobatic rings for the fashion spread.

She shared some photos from the shoot on Instagram and thanked both Sorrenti and the Trapeze School New York for helping pull off the photo shoot. "Think we all did a lil leap of faith into 2022 … thanks for letting this be mine @vmagazine ! Big love always to @mario_sorrenti and SG for leaping into these crazy concepts with me … and making them more epic than I could've imagined xxxx," Hadid wrote on Instagram.

"Gratitude to my new friends at @tsnynewyork for your time and expertise! Had the best time," she added.

V Magazine considers this cover a sequel to its first "Fearless" shoot with Hadid in 2018, also shot by Sorrenti, when she modeled while maneuvering a Fendi jetski. When it came to the trapeze concept, Sorrenti was a little apprehensive, but soon realized that the supermodel could pull anything off.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, can she do it? It's so dangerous.' I'm always worried about your safety first. And then I thought, 'Well, she's pretty badass, and she killed it when we did the jet ski, so let's try it,'" Sorrenti told Hadid in the V cover story.

Hadid said she only went up on the trapeze less than 10 times during the shoot and Sorrenti was left with less than a minute each time to capture the perfect photo. But he said she was "so focused and so committed and so athletic," that he didn't have trouble getting the shot.

That said, flying around on the trapeze did take a toll on Hadid's body. "I didn't feel athletic the day after," Hadid said. "My high school muscle memory came back and then the next day I was like, 'Oh, wait. I'm an old mother now, Mario.'"

Hadid welcomed her daughter, Khai, with Zayn Malik in Sept. 2020.