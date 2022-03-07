Gigi Hadid Says She's Donating Her 2022 Fashion Show Earnings to Ukraine Aid amid Russian Invasion

The supermodel said she will also support those going through similar conflict in Palestine — her ancestral home

Gigi Hadid is using her success to give back.

The 26-year-old supermodel announced in an Instagram post on Sunday that she is donating the earnings from her 2022 Fashion Week appearances to aid Ukraine amid Russia's invasion into the country, as well as to support those going through similar conflict in Palestine — her ancestral home.

"Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history," Hadid began the caption of her post, which included photographs and videos from various Fashion Week festivities.

"We don't have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk 'for' something," she added.

Noting that she is following in the footsteps of her "friend" and fellow model Mica Argañaraz, Hadid wrote, "I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine."

"Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice," continued Hadid. "May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion."

"At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders," added the model, who appeared in shows during Paris, Milan and New York Fashion Weeks.

She concluded her message, writing: "HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE. 🕊."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin, 69, insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy, 44, vowed not to bend. "Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."