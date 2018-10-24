Gigi Hadid Designs Toy Soldier Holiday Costume for N.Y.C.'s Iconic FAO Schwarz Store

Gigi Hadid has had a wealth of experiences designing clothing and accessories. The supermodel, 23, teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger for the first time two years ago to design her own fashion collection, then she co-designed a boot (named after herself!) for Stuart Weitzman, she launched a 12-piece collection with Messika Jewelry and a stylish sunglasses line with Vogue Eyewear. But now, Hadid’s doing something a little bit different.

The star teamed up with iconic toy company FAO Schwarz to design the brand’s new toy soldier costume, which was unveiled Tuesday night in N.Y.C at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street. Hadid donned a festive look for the celebration — a vibrant Moschino pantsuit (without a blouse underneath!), patent pumps, a bold red lip and the letters “FAO” intricately painted on her nails.

Rony Alwin

As an updated take on FAO Schwarz’s iconic uniform, Hadid designed two outfits that are unique interpretations of historic soldier costumes throughout the world, which will be worn at the new flagship location at 30 Rockefeller Plaza set to open on Nov. 16.

The costumes include a double-breasted jacket with gold buttons, a black belt with a gold buckle cinching at the waist, gold epaulettes covering the shoulders, gold and red piping along the outer leg of the black pants and gold trim covering the bottom of the coat, collar and sleeve. The classic top hat stands 12 inches tall and is adorned with a gold medal FAO Schwarz emblem and toy blocks spelling out FAO.

Rony Alwin

Hadid also stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that day to discuss her new partnership.

“It was my favorite thing as a kid. They called and were like we are going to have someone design the soldier uniforms for the first time. Will you do it? The soldiers standing outside will be my design. They are going to have female soldiers for the first time, which I am really excited about,” Hadid said.

The supermodel also told Fallon about her new love of teeny tiny purses, which she’s started collecting.

“I collect mini bags. I’m obsessed with mini bags so, I go to wear it on the runway and I was really excited and Jimmy, I brought you a mini bag from my collection. This is my mini teddy bear bag,” she said.

Hadid also revealed what she can fit inside her mini bags.

She laughed, “I’m like, lots of things!”