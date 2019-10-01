Gigi Hadid to the rescue!

The model, 24, intercepted a runway crasher during Chanel’s SS20 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

In various social media videos of the incident, the prankster can be seen jumping onto the runway from the audience seating area. She then began strutting down the catwalk alongside the real models, wearing a black and white tweed ensemble.

The imposter — identified by WWD as French comedian and YouTuber Marie Benoliel, best known as Marie S’Infiltre — then passed by where Hadid was standing. Hadid walked swiftly towards Benoliel and blocked her from continuing down the runway. The model then took her by the shoulder and escorted her away from the stage.

Eventually, security officers also ran after Benoliel. According to WWD, the comedian had previously crashed another Paris Fashion Week show earlier this week.

“Further incredible scenes @CHANEL when @GiGiHadid confronted the runway crasher and escorted her off the catwalk!” one reporter tweeted.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid with Marie Benoliel

Further incredible scenes @CHANEL when @GiGiHadid confronted the runway crasher and escorted her off the catwalk! #ParisFashionWeek pic.twitter.com/dZqEcHBq1v — Elizabeth Paton (@LizziePaton) October 1, 2019

Best @chanel finale video ever: Spot the catwalk- crasher! And spot the security guys running after her! #PFW pic.twitter.com/Wztgsj3jVq — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) October 1, 2019

The Paris Fashion Week incident came weeks after Hadid had another viral moment at New York Fashion Week in September.

While walking in the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 runway show at Park Avenue Armory last month, Hadid’s shoe broke and she continued the walk barefoot.

“In the first opening ‘finale’ of Marc’s show Gigi’s heel broke,” longtime Jacobs stylist Katie Grand explained on Instagram at the time.

Image zoom Marie Benoliel and Gigi Hadid

Image zoom Gigi Hadid with Marie Benoliel

“If you see images from the first passage she has thigh high silver socks and white leather mules, and since we were at the other end of the armoury there wasn’t much we could do other than either fake a non-broken heel or rip off her socks and shoes and send her out barefoot, which we did, and was all the more natural for it,” Grand said. “Gigi and all the people from the show thank you all so much for being so patient, beautiful and inspiring.”

In her own Instagram post, Hadid praised the Jacobs runway show as “one of the most incredible shows I’ve ever seen” and added that “sometimes a lil wardrobe malfunction can lead to the magic moments.”

“Walking in a dream ✨,” she wrote, alongside video and photos of her barefoot strut.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid

This year’s New York Fashion Week came amid Hadid’s blossoming relationship with Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron.

The pair was first photographed together in August and both attended the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger fashion show last month. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cameron said the two are currently “just friends.”

“I mean, that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public,” he continued. “She’s good people, she’s an amazing person, and we’re just keeping it friendly.”

The Florida contractor went on to say that he’s “at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships. I’ve dated publicly, so I’m trying to date privately and I’m not in love with anybody right now.”