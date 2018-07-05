After briefly separating earlier this year, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are seemingly back together. They have been seen kissing in New York City, cuddling on social media and spent the July 4th holiday barbecuing with friends. And the couple doesn’t care what the Internet thinks about their romance. Hadid just made that very clear by hitting back at an Instagram user who continues to call her relationship with Malik fake.

The account @exposingfakeeasszigiii, which has since gone private, claims to be dedicated to exposing the “truth” behind Hadid and Malik’s relationship via private confessions submitted by other users.

As first pointed out by E! News, the account posted a photo of the couple on Tuesday along with a “confession” claiming that Malik, 25, does not follow Hadid, 23, on Instagram and will never post a photo of them together, adding that #zigi is only about self “promo.”

The 23-year-old model responded to the cruel remark with a string of lengthy comments on the post.

“Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of… for someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don’t need his follow- my eyes are tattooed to his chest,” Hadid began referring to Malik’s tattoo of her eyes underneath his sternum.

She also confirmed that Malik is in fact her boyfriend and they continue to love and support each other out of true compassion.

“The energy you put into this does not serve you our [sic] your life in any way kids…. truly ‘beating a dead horse.’ You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, whether I support z or he supports me is out of love and excitement for one another. There’s nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break. this is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life…”

MY EYES ARE TATTOOED TO HIS CHEST. GIGI ENDED THAT ANTI 💀 pic.twitter.com/0xOIzkjwCm — Zayn&Gigi News (@ZigiFacts) July 3, 2018

When a fan asked Hadid why she didn’t just direct message the user of the account instead of voicing her feelings in the public comments, Hadid maintained that she felt it was important to open up a dialogue about the cruelty that exists in Instagram culture.

“I see your point that it should have been a direct message, and I agree- just didn’t think of it. This is all just very frustrating and I’m only human,” Hadid wrote. “I’ve seen the shit on this account for just as long as u- and have too stand quiet. – I’ve just had enough.. just because I’m ‘a celebrity’ doesn’t mean I don’t feel, or that my time is too precious to not listen to what people have to say. I’m sure you can see how assumptions like this can be hurtful, especially about someone I love deeply- if you guys love him too, sooner or later you’ll realize we’re on the same team. ;).”

She added: “I’m sorry if it came off immature, I’m just trying to open a dialog so people understand that their words are hurtful and not just an ‘anonymous confession’ this internet culture is cruel and does not serve a greater purpose. It’s not about anyone standing up for me or about this taking time away from fans that support me, if people that run/follow this account don’t want to believe me or take my advice it’s fine … but one day some of you will look back and realize that sending so much negative energy to others is a waste of life,” Gigi continued. “i know my truth, we know our truth, this shit won’t change that. Just trying to save some lil girls some time, that’s all …. If they don’t want to see it that way, then you’re right, I’m wasting my time too … but here we are.”

Malik and Hadid, 22, dated for more than two years before calling it quits in March with concurrent statements. A month later, Malik spent the night at Hadid’s New York City apartment and in May they were photographed sharing an intimate kiss out in public.

In a June interview with GQ, Malik addressed the couple’s on-again-off-again relationship saying, “We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectation.”