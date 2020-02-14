Gigi Hadid Confirms Relationship with Zayn Malik Is Back on with Sweet Valentine's Day Photo

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together and feeling the love!

On Friday, the supermodel, 24, confirmed speculations that the former couple has rekindled their romance with a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to the singer, 27.

“HEY VALENTINE,” Hadid captioned a solo shot of Malik taken on a disposable camera, which she posted to her second Instagram account, Gi’sposables. “Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019.”

Image zoom Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Last week, Hadid, who was busy walking runways during New York Fashion Week, posted a sweet snap of herself and Malik that she keeps at her bedside.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The couple — who dated for several years on-and-off before splitting last January — first sparked rumors that they were back together last month when they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City.

Malik and Hadid were all smiles as they were photographed heading back to her apartment following a family dinner, where they were joined by the supermodel’s sister, Bella Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

RELATED: Back Together? Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Spotted Walking Arm-in-Arm in New York City

The model had worn a green double-piece suit with a white turtle neck, and white tennis shoes for the outing, while Malik opted for a multicolored coat, blue ripped jeans and white sneakers.

Just one week before their outing it was reported that Malik had sold his New York City apartment, which was just a stone’s throw away from Hadid’s own downtown apartment.

The former One Direction singer and Hadid first started dating in November 2015. After briefly splitting in March 2018, the pair revealed got back together on social media. However, nearly a year later, in January 2019, multiple outlets reported that the two had split again.

Image zoom DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

During their most recent break, the model had a brief fling with The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron.

RELATED: Zayn Malik Sells NYC Penthouse Blocks from Gigi Hadid’s Apartment at a Loss for $9.45 Million

The pair were first spotted at the SoHo House in Brooklyn on Aug. 4, in a photo from an onlooker that surfaced on Twitter. Later that same month, they were seen driving around N.Y.C. together, with Hadid behind the wheel and Cameron taking a nap in the passenger’s seat.

In early September, the pair seemingly confirmed their relationship status when they were photographed attending the funeral for Hadid’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik, who died from complications due to cancer.

However, that was the last time Cameron and Hadid were seen in public together. In an interview with PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check in late October, Cameron confirmed he and the supermodel parted ways.

“Just meeting someone that was great. She’s a great person, and I met a great friend,” Cameron said. “She’s someone that I have a lot of respect for and think highly of, so I met a great person.”