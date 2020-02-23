Gigi Hadid Claps Back at 'Irrelevant' YouTuber Jake Paul After He Disses Her Boyfriend Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid won’t let anyone come for her man.

On Sunday morning, the 24-year-old supermodel clapped back at Jake Paul after the YouTube star dissed her boyfriend, former One Direction band member Zayn Malik, on Twitter.

Paul, 23, sent out a series of tweets, calling out the singer on Sunday.

“Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f— off for no reason when I was being nice to him….” he wrote in his first tweet. “zane [i know] you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha.”

He then followed up with a second tweet: “bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f— out, ‘you wanna test me mate,’ lol I feel bad for childhood stars.”

Within two hours, Hadid replied to Paul, calling him “irrelevant.”

“Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?” the model wrote. “Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed …”

It appears the pair ran into each other while in Las Vegas for the boxing match between British pro boxer Tyson Fury and American boxer Deontay Wilder.

Hours before the feud, Paul shared a video on his Twitter showing that he was headed to Vegas to see the fight. Meanwhile, Malik uploaded a photo of the ring after Fury won, writing that he was “proud to be a Brit what a fight.. incredible night.”

Hadid recently confirmed speculations that she and Hadid had rekindled their romance with a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to the singer.

“HEY VALENTINE,” Hadid captioned a solo shot of Malik taken on a disposable camera, which she posted to her second Instagram account, Gi’sposables. “Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019.”

The week before, Hadid also posted a sweet photo of herself and Malik that she keeps at her bedside.

The couple — who dated for several years on-and-off before splitting last January — first sparked rumors that they were back together last month when they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City.

Malik and Hadid first started dating in November 2015. After briefly splitting in March 2018, the pair revealed got back together on social media. However, nearly a year later, in January 2019, multiple outlets reported that the two had split again.