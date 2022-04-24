Gigi Hadid Celebrates 27th Birthday with Friends and Family at N.Y.C. Bash
Gigi Hadid's birthday bash was full of friends, family and — of course — fashion!
Several other celebrities, including members of her famed family, turned out to celebrate her 27th birthday on Saturday at the Zero Bond club in New York City.
Siblings Bella Hadid, 25, and Anwar Hadid, 22, appeared at the starry event as did her father Mohamed Hadid, 73, and mother Yolanda Hadid, 58, who was joined by her boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli.
Bella attended with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman. The two were seen delivering balloons to Gigi's apartment for her birthday, according to E! News.
For Saturday night's festivities, the model wore a dark gray, sleeveless button-down top with cutouts on the bottom and gold buttons down the center.
She paired the collared shirt with a pleated mini skirt of the same color and finished the ensemble with gold jewelry, black boots, a black bag and a 2000s-style headband.
Blake Lively, 34, and Emily Ratajkowski, 30 were also on the guest list for the celebration as were models Antoni Porowski, 38, Martha Hunt, 32, and Helena Christensen, 53.
Lively arrived in a bright purple mini dress, which she paired with a radiant red clutch and matching pumps with gold heels.
The actress wore her hair down and kept the jewelry to a minimum, sans some dangly earrings.
Ratajkowski also opted for a vivid outfit, wearing a coral-and-blue bodycon dress with cutouts and black accents, including a strap across her chest.
The model also wore her hair down and tied her outfit together with strappy black heels and a black bag with a chain handle.
The birthday girl herself dazzled in an Australian brand Dion Lee-designed ensemble featuring a white lace corset crop top, matching sheer pants and a floor-length duster jacket, according to Harper's Bazaar.
Gigi tied her outfit together with some large jewelry, including several layers of pearl necklaces, and a pair of nude heels as well as a sparkly clutch and belly chain.
During the event, Ratajkowski shared a photo on her Instagram Story of Bella and Gigi standing near the birthday cake while partygoers snapped photos with their phones.
"Hbd angel mama," Ratajkowski wrote with the image.
Earlier in the day, Gigi's father, Mohamed, marked her special occasion on Instagram with a sweet birthday message and a throwback photo of himself and the supermodel as a child.
The proud dad described Gigi as a "self made hardworking smart" woman and someone who "loves [and] respect[s] all people from all Religious walks of life."
"She put[s] a smile on everyone," he continued, in part. "She is after all A Hadid."