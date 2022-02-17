Shop

Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Designer Version of the $55 Staple Sneaker Celebrities Love

Hilary Duff and Jessica Alba wear Converse shoes, too
By Claire Harmeyer February 16, 2022 10:00 PM
On any given day, Gigi Hadid can likely be found wearing thousands of dollars worth of clothing: $1,350 cargo pants, $1,495 trench coats, and $2,875 crossbody bags are ordinary picks for the supermodel. After all, dressing in high-end clothing is in her job description. So leave it to Hadid to repeatedly step out in the designer version of the nostalgic and affordable sneaker brand we're now clamoring to buy.

Hadid was spotted wearing the Converse x 7 Moncler FRGT Chuck '70s, a designer version of the wildly popular Converse Chuck Taylors, first on January 26 and most recently on February 13. The sneakers are similar to the old-school low-top Chucks you're familiar with, featuring bold seams on black canvas fabric and a white toe cap. However, this pair, which costs $160, includes all-caps text that reads "MONCLER/FRAGMENT" on the thick white sole, with the traditional black line still in place over the words.

Hadid's limited-edition sneakers are almost entirely sold out, but classic Converse are always available to add to your shoe rack — and for a third of the price of the designer kicks. Two versions of the iconic Converse Chuck Taylors are available on Amazon: the All Star Dainty Sneaker and the All Star Core Ox, which start at $50 and $71, respectively. Plus, the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneaker is available for just $55 at Nordstrom.

Hadid isn't the only celeb stepping out in the shoe that was once a basketball court staple. Also on February 13, Jessica Alba was spotted wearing white Chuck Taylor platform high tops in LA, and last week, Lucy Hale walked her dog in a similar pair. Plus, Hilary Duff is a serious Converse devotee, having worn many styles of the comfy kicks over the years, most recently just last month.

Aside from countless celebrities giving Converse their seal of approval for decades, the list of reasons the sneakers surpass trends is long: They're comfortable, casual, affordable, and stylish. Snag your own pair of Converse at Amazon and Nordstrom now.

