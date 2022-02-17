Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Designer Version of the $55 Staple Sneaker Celebrities Love
On any given day, Gigi Hadid can likely be found wearing thousands of dollars worth of clothing: $1,350 cargo pants, $1,495 trench coats, and $2,875 crossbody bags are ordinary picks for the supermodel. After all, dressing in high-end clothing is in her job description. So leave it to Hadid to repeatedly step out in the designer version of the nostalgic and affordable sneaker brand we're now clamoring to buy.
Hadid was spotted wearing the Converse x 7 Moncler FRGT Chuck '70s, a designer version of the wildly popular Converse Chuck Taylors, first on January 26 and most recently on February 13. The sneakers are similar to the old-school low-top Chucks you're familiar with, featuring bold seams on black canvas fabric and a white toe cap. However, this pair, which costs $160, includes all-caps text that reads "MONCLER/FRAGMENT" on the thick white sole, with the traditional black line still in place over the words.
Buy It! Moncler + Converse 7 Moncler Fragment Fraylor III Canvas Sneakers, $160; netaporter.com
Hadid's limited-edition sneakers are almost entirely sold out, but classic Converse are always available to add to your shoe rack — and for a third of the price of the designer kicks. Two versions of the iconic Converse Chuck Taylors are available on Amazon: the All Star Dainty Sneaker and the All Star Core Ox, which start at $50 and $71, respectively. Plus, the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneaker is available for just $55 at Nordstrom.
Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneaker, $55; nordstrom.com
Hadid isn't the only celeb stepping out in the shoe that was once a basketball court staple. Also on February 13, Jessica Alba was spotted wearing white Chuck Taylor platform high tops in LA, and last week, Lucy Hale walked her dog in a similar pair. Plus, Hilary Duff is a serious Converse devotee, having worn many styles of the comfy kicks over the years, most recently just last month.
Buy It! Converse Unisex Adult Chuck Taylor All Srore Core Ox, $71 (orig. $76.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Dainty Sneaker, $50–$119.77; amazon.com
