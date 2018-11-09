The Hadids are back together again at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

Gigi Hadid and little sister Bella both made their third walk down the runway on Thursday night, donning lingerie and ultra-chic looks, but were without their signature wings.

Gigi, 23, hit the runway in a futuristic-floral ensemble with built-in heels and a patterned parachute behind her. She completed the look with matching earrings and let her long brown locks hang in loose curls.

Later on, the model changed into all-plaid, sporting a purple bra and underwear, strappy thigh-high black heels, a billowing one-sleeved green cape, and a red pouch around her waist.

As for Bella, 22, she was dressed in black strappy lace panties with a white Victoria’s Secret logo trim and a matching black lace bra. To make the look edgier, Bella wore a black crop satin bomber jacket, white mid-calf socks with black stripes, and black stilettos.

While Bella strutted her stuff down the runway, a very familiar face was sitting in the front row of the crowd standing and cheering for her: the model’s boyfriend, The Weeknd.

Also in attendance to support their beautiful ladies were Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, whose wife Behati Prinsloo kept blowing him kisses, and actor Dylan Sprouse, who clapped and screamed for girlfriend Barbara Palvin.

Earlier in the day Bella, who was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in early 2012, exclusively told PEOPLE that she was feeling healthier and stronger this year than she ever has before.

“You have to have such a great mental state when you’re going into this,” Bella said. “I’ve been really sick for the past few years, and it was really hard for me to fully experience the whole show and have fun with it and be excited. This year I really just feel like I am myself again and happy and healthy in all aspects of my life.”

She added: “I am just really happy. Your mental state is honestly the biggest part about the whole process and the body kind of comes with being excited to work out.”

She also revealed that she was excited to be walking with her sister again, who sat out last year’s show, saying it’s “just insane” to get to experience it with Gigi.

“Even part of the show, we’re standing close to each other for the finale and it is just exciting to be able to hold her hand,” Bella said. “If I feel anything I can just look at her and we can make a joke and laugh. That is just what I am most excited about.”

This year’s show marks each sister’s third trip down the runway.

Gigi walked her very first Victoria’s Secret show in 2015, modeling a dreamy set of butterfly wings. She then followed it up by walking in Paris in 2016 donning a printed cape. She later switched into a sexy black ensemble with feathery wings and strappy thigh-high heels.

Bella followed in her sister’s footsteps a year later, making her debut in 2016 when she memorably walked the same runway as her then-ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, who performed at the show.

She returned to the runway at the 2017 Shanghai show, without Gigi, who sat out last year due to a last-minute travel cancelation. Months before the show Gigi did confirm that she was cast but ended up not making the trip to China.

At the time, Victoria’s Secret declined to comment about her absence.

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show will air Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. on ABC.