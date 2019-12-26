Gigi and Bella Hadid Spend Cozy Christmas Making Gingerbread Houses with Mom Yolanda at Her Farm

The Hadids had a happy Christmas at home!

Models Gigi and Bella Hadid spent the holiday at their mom Yolanda Hadid‘s farm, and shared a series of snaps from their family-filled day.

Bella, 23, posted a family portrait on Instagram, showing her sitting on the front porch with Gigi, Yolanda and model brother Anwar. All wore cozy knits and snuggled up with baby goats from the farm, and Bella captioned the image with a single red heart emoji.

Gigi, 24, and Anwar, 20, both wore casual sweaters, while Yolanda, 55, and Bella chose festive holiday-themed sweatsuits for the big day.

Leading up to the holiday, Yolanda shared a photo of herself decorating her Christmas tree. She explained how she “tried to use farm grown Christmas decorations this year” because she loved “the organic feel to it.”

On Christmas Day, Yolanda posted a photo of her dining room table set with gingerbread-making kits on Instagram Stories with the caption, “family traditions.”

Then she shared snaps of her family, including her brother and nieces, assembling them. Yolanda posted the final outcome of each house, captioning Bella’s, “House of B,” and Gigi’s, “Made by a Woman.”

Bella also documented the day on Instagram Stories, posting a video of Yolanda toting gifts in a tractor, a plate of her food at Christmas dinner and a photo of the “aftermath,” lounging on the couch while the Food Network played in the background. “Another wild and crazy Xmas,” Bella captioned the Instagram photo.

In 2017, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star relocated from L.A. to the East Coast to a farm where she raises chickens, cattle and ponies, among other creatures.

“I think that that’s my job as a mother, is to make sure that I keep my girls grounded and provide an environment where that’s possible,” Yolanda said on PEOPLE Now in 2018. “That’s why we got a farm … where they ride horses and feed the cows and go and get eggs from the chickens in the morning because that reminds them of who it really is that they are, the core of their being.”

All three of her children, whom she shares with their dad Mohamed Hadid, visit the farm regularly. Yolanda has shared photos of riding horses with Bella and beekeeping with Anwar.