Model Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid Bleach Their Eyebrows for Versace Runway Show

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid walk the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

Gigi and Bella Hadid are rocking a whole new look.

The model sisters walked in Versace's Fall 2022 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, where they each strutted down the runway with bleached eyebrows.

For the event, Gigi, 26, wore a red velvet corset dress with matching latex boots and gloves. She accessorized the look with a red purse.

Bella, 25, meanwhile, sported a similar red look like her sister, which was shorter overall and featured long sleeves.

The duo was joined on the runway at the event by Emily Ratajkowski. The actress and model, 30, wore a black corset look with green fringe.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The Hadid sisters' involvement in the Versace runway show came about after the pair joined Donatella Versace for her brand's latest campaign.

Gigi and Bella — who have been regulars at the label's fashion shows throughout the years — posed with Versace, 66, in the women's Spring 2022 advertising campaign.

Bella Hadid walks the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

"Family is always at the heart of everything I do, which is why I love Bella and Gigi so much. They perfectly exemplify the strength between sisters, and they share that message to our Versace sisterhood worldwide," Versace said in a statement, per WWD.

Versace, who serves as the brand's chief creative officer, said she wanted the campaign to be "a warm hug to the global Versace family at the start of 2022," the outlet added.