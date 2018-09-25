Hey-o Hadids: Watch Bella, Gigi, Anwar and Mom Yolanda Channel Beetlejuice in Hilarious Parody

The Hadid family is partying like it’s 1988.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid and Anwar Hadid made Beetlejuice high fashion in a hilarious new video parody for Vogue.

The models and their mom, 54, recreated the iconic dinner party scene in which the possessed guests sing Harry Belafonte‘s “Banana Boat Song” — and the resulting video, helmed by director Bardia Zeinali and fashion editor Jorden Bickham, is as stylish as it is fun.

At the start of the tribute, Bella, 21, texts a pal about a family dinner, and Yolanda, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, calls into a megaphone, “Rise and shine children. Time for dinner.”

The Hadid kids arrive at the table in majorly fashionable frocks — Gigi in shimmering high-waisted green pants and a gray hat, Bella in a frothy white gown and Anwar in a salmon suit with a black lapel.

“Those are my earrings,” Gigi, 23, says to Bella.

“No,” Bella replies. “Rodarte sent these to me.”

When Anwar, 19, starts checking himself out in a spoon, Bella quips, “Anwar, you know we can see you, right?”

The Hadids and Beetlejuice

As thunder claps in the distance, Yolanda, 54, kicks off the meal. “I just want to make a toast because I’m so happy to have all three of you home tonight,” she starts. “That doesn’t happen very often. And I just wanted to say …”

Yolanda breaks out into song, and her children follow her cue — serving up their best dance moves to the classic “day-o” refrain.

When they eventually pull the lids off of their plates, they find not bloody hands but their own screaming faces waiting for them. The video cuts to the Hadids lying on the floor in black-and-white ensembles.

Confused, they all come to their senses as the credits roll.

Gigi posted screenshots from the video on Instagram. “BEETLEJUICE, BEETLEJUICE, BEETLEJUICE!” she wrote. “Thanks to the whole team for a great day!”

Yolanda shared excerpts from the video and added, “Beetlejuicing with my loves.”