Gigi Hadid's Met Gala Looks Through the Years

For her very first Met Gala, Gigi Hadid opted for a red DVF gown. Though the design was fairly simple, the dress did have a playful high slit, which she made sure to show off for the cameras.

In addition to posing solo, Hadid took several shots alongside fellow models, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Karlie Kloss, and sister Bella Hadid on the red carpet.