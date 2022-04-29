Gigi Hadid's Met Gala Looks Through the Years
Take a look back at Gigi Hadid's Met Gala looks through the years, from her debut in 2015 to her various Tommy Hilfiger dresses
Gigi Hadid's DVF Dress at the 2015 Met Gala
For her very first Met Gala, Gigi Hadid opted for a red DVF gown. Though the design was fairly simple, the dress did have a playful high slit, which she made sure to show off for the cameras.
In addition to posing solo, Hadid took several shots alongside fellow models, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Karlie Kloss, and sister Bella Hadid on the red carpet.
Gigi Hadid's Tommy Hilfiger Dress at the 2016 Met Gala With Zayn Malik
In 2016, Hadid returned to the Met Gala, this time alongside then-boyfriend Zayn Malik. The event marked the couple's first red carpet appearance together and they made sure to pay tribute to the theme Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology with their metallic-accented looks.
Hadid sported a Tommy Hilfiger dress, while Malik donned a black Versace suit with silver armor detailing.
Gigi Hadid's Tommy Hilfiger Dress at the 2017 Met Gala
In 2017, Hadid hit the Met steps solo in a champagne-colored Tommy Hilfiger gown with a tulle train. She played up the look with fishnet stockings and dramatic cat eye makeup.
Gigi Hadid's Versace Dress at the 2018 Met Gala
For the "Heavenly Bodies" exhibition, Hadid looked angelic in a Versace gown that resembled stained glass windows. She tied the look together with matching jewelry and a soft half-up do.
Gigi Hadid's Michael Kors Outfit at the 2019 Met Gala
Hadid didn't hold back for the 2019 Met Gala. Fully embracing the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, the model donned an extravagant Michael Kors Collection ensemble, complete with a silver jumpsuit, cape, boots, and headpiece.
Gigi Hadid's Prada Dress at the 2021 Met Gala
With her bright red hair, Hadid looked like a real-life Jessica Rabbit as she donned a sultry strapless gown by Prada, with a back slit that showed off her bedazzled tights. She pulled the look together with black leather gloves and subtle blue eyeshadow.
Gigi Hadid's Atelier Versace Outfit at the 2022 Met Gala
For the 2022 gala, Hadid surprised by rocking edgy, deep red patent latex pants attached to pointed toe boots and a matching corset. She topped off the one-piece with a massive floor-length bubble puffer coat featuring enormous sleeves (all by Atelier Versace), a ruby necklace and wine colored lipstick.
According to the brand, her outfit was "a modern interpretation of coats from the late 1800s ... The corset and the overexaggerated volume of the jacket confront each other in a decadent display of contrast inspired by the volume and dramatic change in womenswear silhouettes of late 1800s."