Gigi Hadid Asks Fans to 'Keep Some Space' While Taking Photos: 'I Need to Stay Socially Distanced'

Gigi Hadid is keeping her distance from fans as she continues her big month on the runway.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old supermodel — who is currently in Italy for Milan's Fashion Week — sent a friendly message to her fans warning that she might be interacting with them differently. Hadid said that because of strict protocols amid the pandemic, she's going to need to focus on social distancing in order to safely do her job.

"To the beautiful fans- outside of shows, appointments, etc during the rest of fashion month, I need to stay socially distanced in respect of COVID workplace protocol & testing. For a pic, pls keep some space & I'll jump in the background of your selfie:) Thank u for understanding❤️," she wrote on Twitter.

Fashion Week returned with a bang in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8 after a year and a half of COVID-19 lockdowns, restrictions and uncertainties. Hadid helped kick off the shows (N.Y.C. requires proof of vaccination for all indoor events) with her exciting return to the runway at the Proenza Schouler show.

Almost exactly one year since giving birth to daughter Khai, Hadid showed off her modeling prowess as she strutted across the runway, rocking a flowing, printed maxi dress under a half-zip vest.

She appeared to be excited to be back at work after taking the past year to soak in new mom life. Before the Proenza Schouler show, the star posted a photo on Instagram sitting in a window that overlooked the N.Y.C. street writing, "fashion month begins !"

This past year, Hadid opened up about her journey to motherhood, revealing to fans that she discovered she was pregnant on "the day before the Tom Ford show" during Paris Fashion Week.

"I was so nauseous backstage 😅 but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show 🥖 🧀 bless," she tweeted, adding in another tweet, "Backstage at Burberry was the hardest day with the nausea, I remember."

Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik kept her pregnancy under wraps until August, when she shared the first photos of her baby bump.

Last week, the supermodel walked the 2021 Met Gala carpet, telling Keke Palmer during the Vogue livestream about stepping out and taking a break from parenting responsibilities.

"She's 1 next week and I feel like I've been on mama duty, I've been at the farm with her every day in my sweatpants and our matching messy buns. I feel like tonight I'm showing her what it means to dress up and own it and have balance," she said.