Gigi Hadid's Frankies Bikinis Collab Includes a Nod to Her Daughter Khai: 'It's a Full Circle Moment'

The supermodel is teaming up with her childhood friend to bring to life a collection of delicate, dreamy swimwear reminiscent of her time spent on her family's Pennsylvania farm

Gigi Hadid is teaming up with her childhood friend and founder of Frankies Bikinis, Francesca Aiello, for an all new swimwear collection.

Hadid announced the collaboration on Instagram Monday, after Frankies had teased an upcoming release with an unknown partner.

Hadid, 27, and Aiello grew up together in Malibu, California, and drew from their lifelong bond when designing the capsule.

"We designed this collection with so much love, and I believe that really shines through in the details," Gigi said in a release announcing the collaboration. "Both Frank and I have very social lives but also are big homebodies, and the collection really embodies that side of us."

The collection draws on the imagery and sentiment of Hadid's time at her family home in Pennsylvania, with soft colors, delicate prints and feminine silhouettes. Every aspect of the collection was designed with the intention of recreating "dreamy" summer days spent on the supermodel's farm.

Gigi Hadid Frankies Bikinis Credit: Alana O’Herlihy

Gigi Hadid Frankies Bikinis Credit: Alana O’Herlihy

"The collection is rooted in friendship and inspired by Gigi's care-free days at her family's dreamy countryside home, full of sentiment and nostalgia," read the caption of Frankies Bikini's announcement post on Instagram Monday.

Hadid, who shares one year-old daughter Khai with Zayn Malik, also made sure to include an ode to her newfound sense of motherhood in the collection.

The "Fawn" print shows a baby and mother deer, symbolizing the "joy" that motherhood has brought into Hadid's life.

She also included a detail to symbolize her and Aiello's friendship, with a carved tree stump displaying the pair's initials emblazoned on the "Fawn" print as well.

Gigi Hadid Frankies Bikinis Credit: Alana O’Herlihy

The nostalgia the collection represents for the childhood friends is a key part of what drew them to bring in a third friend, Alana O'Herlihy, to photograph the campaign. The three friends created a campaign to launch the collaboration that they hope will reflect to customers how "organic" and nostalgic the collection itself is.

"Gigi is someone that is so special and so inspiring to me," Aiello said in the release. "She is creative, hard working, kind and loving, and combining those incredible personality traits with our deep rooted friendship is what really made this collection not only fun to create together but also to shoot together."

The supermodel, who recently debuted an all-new platinum blonde look, said the collection was created with "friends and heart" and is a "special full circle moment."

"We've known each other since before we ever thought dreams like this could come true," Hadid said.

The 98-piece collection will be released in a series of two drops, starting on Wednesday, May 11. The final drop will be on Thursday, June 2. It includes a variety of swimwear and loungewear, ranging in sizes from XS-XXL, and all reflective of the feminine, nostalgic theme the supermodel hoped to create.