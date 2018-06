From retro cat-eye to Matrix-style tiny frames, there doesn’t seem to be a pair of sunglasses that stylish celebrities won’t try. The newest addition to this season’s sunglasses trends? Sporty shades. Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian are among the many stars who have been spotted rocking Westward Leaning‘s newest Sport Collection sunglasses — teaming the accessory with everything from jumpsuits to jeans to workout gear. If you’re bold enough to try a pair out, we’ve rounded up nine of the coolest sporty styles to shop at every price point.