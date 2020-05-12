Gigi Hadid Has Worn These $155 Sunglasses So Many Times, We’re Losing Count

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Gigi Hadid may be preparing to welcome her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik and playing Nintendo Switch with sister Bella while social distancing, but back before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the supermodel was jetting around Europe, walking runway shows for Versace, Chanel, Fendi, Prada, and Lanvin (just to name a few). During this time, Hadid was donning trendy street-style looks from these labels, but it was her choice of surprisingly affordable eyewear that really caught our attention.

Hadid was spotted not once, not twice, but at least eight times wearing the same aviator sunglasses — they are simply that chic — and we’re so excited that we finally know who makes them. Enter: Amavii, the eco-friendly sunglasses brand disrupting the fashion game with its unique designs made of aerospace titanium, a 100 percent recyclable material that’s not only ultra-lightweight, but extremely durable, too. Amavii even plants a tree for every pair of sunglasses sold in an effort to offset its carbon footprint. It’s no wonder Gigi Hadid is a fan!

Hadid isn’t the only celeb that’s been spotted wearing Amavii’s sunglasses, either. Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Vanessa Hudgens have all worn pairs of the brand’s stylish frames. And luckily for us normal folks, Amavii’s eyewear doesn’t come with the designer price tag that you’d think. Styles range from $125 to $295, with Hadid’s exact Benjamin 18k Gold Aviator style coming in at just $155.

With summer just around the corner, snagging a new pair of sunglasses that don’t harm the environment seems like a great idea, right? Scroll down to shop Gigi Hadid’s exact aviator sunglasses and more celebrity-loved styles now.

Buy It! Amavii Benjamin 18k Gold Sunglasses, $155; amavii.com

Buy It! Amavii Benjamin Coral Sunglasses, $155; amavii.com

Buy It! Amavii Philip Palladium Sunglasses, $155; amavii.com

