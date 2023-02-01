Gigi Hadid Admits She's 'Terrified' of Facials: 'I'm Not Much of a Skincare Guru'

In a new WSJ. Magazine interview, the supermodel shared beauty secrets, insight on her self-care routine and a little bit about mom life with her 2-year-old daughter, Khai

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 01:34 PM
Gigi Hadid attends the British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 20, 2022 in London, England.
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Gigi Hadid may be one of the most famous supermodel faces of the moment, but she's not following a super strict skincare routine.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine for its My Monday Morning series, the supermodel revealed that there's one thing she'll barely do in the beauty space — get a facial because she's "terrified" of it.

"I'm not much of a skincare guru," the Guest in Residence founder told the outlet, adding that she's only ever experienced the skincare treatment once in her life: "Before the last Met Ball," she confessed.

To prep her skin before the annual fashion gala — held on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City — she looked to a close friend who also works with her little sister and fellow model, Bella Hadid.

"I really trust them. But I just like to keep it simple," she noted.

Yet, her 2022 Gala costume was anything but. Hadid hit the carpet in a ruby red Atelier Versace look complete with a floor-sweeping bubble cape and corset latex bodysuit, worn in honor of the In America: An Anthology of Fashion exhibition.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Getty

What Hadid is building up these days is her wellness rituals, which she revealed includes visits to the chiropractor to "get recalibrated."

"Doing the job that I do, it can be very physical," she said, adding, "Oh, I guess a New Year's resolution [I have] is I'll try to treat myself to a massage a little more."

And a form of exercise for the multi-hyphenate? "Running after my 2-year-old," she admitted, referring to her daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

"We walk a lot. We do yoga together. With lifting her and running around all day and going to the park, I get moving," she shared.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
Gigi Hadid. John Shearer/Getty

Despite her minimalist approach to skincare, Hadid is certainly one to go all out fashion-wise at the Met Gala.

The 27-year-old is a seven-time attendee at the star-studded affair. She made her debut in 2015 wearing a red DVF gown with sequin floral appliqués and a thigh-high slit, in celebration of the institute's China: Through a Looking Glass exhibit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Since then, Hadid has really tapped into the fête's different dress codes with over-the-top costumes, including a head-to-toe metallic Michael Kors look for 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" and an Old Hollywood ensemble in a strapless gown by Prada in 2021.

Related Articles
Gigi Hadid and Khai
Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Her 'Very Mom Morning Routine' with 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai
Zayn Malik (L) and Gigi Hadid attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City
All About Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Gigi Hadid's Met Gala Looks Through the Years
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Hollywood's hot new couple, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio
Gigi Hadid 'Enjoys' Seeing Leonardo DiCaprio as Pair Leave Same NYC Restaurant: 'He's Romantic,' Says Source
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Gigi Hadid attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Bella Hadid attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Gigi and Bella Hadid Surprise with Edgy Spandex and Leather Looks to Met Gala 2022
Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid
Yolanda Hadid Says Daughter Gigi Is a 'Phenomenal Mother' to 2-Year-Old Khai: 'Beautiful Thing'
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Relationship: A Look Back
Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Tom Ford S/S 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Skylight on Vesey on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Gigi Hadid Hits Tom Ford Runway After Seen Getting Close with Leonardo DiCaprio at NYFW Party
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Reveals the Reason Behind Her 'Secret TikTok' Account: 'I Don't Follow Anyone I Know'
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere; Gigi Hadid attends The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are 'Getting to Know Each Other,' Says Source
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Gigi and Bella Hadid Hit the Runway with Half-Shaved Hairstyles at Marc Jacobs Show
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Goes Chic and Casual at Michael Kors Show During New York Fashion Week
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Bella Hadid Clarifies Comments About 'Blacking Out' on Met Gala Carpet: 'My Corset Fit Perfectly'