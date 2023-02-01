Gigi Hadid Admits She's 'Terrified' of Facials: 'I'm Not Much of a Skincare Guru'

Gigi Hadid may be one of the most famous supermodel faces of the moment, but she's not following a super strict skincare routine.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine for its My Monday Morning series, the supermodel revealed that there's one thing she'll barely do in the beauty space — get a facial because she's "terrified" of it.

"I'm not much of a skincare guru," the Guest in Residence founder told the outlet, adding that she's only ever experienced the skincare treatment once in her life: "Before the last Met Ball," she confessed.

To prep her skin before the annual fashion gala — held on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City — she looked to a close friend who also works with her little sister and fellow model, Bella Hadid.

"I really trust them. But I just like to keep it simple," she noted.

Yet, her 2022 Gala costume was anything but. Hadid hit the carpet in a ruby red Atelier Versace look complete with a floor-sweeping bubble cape and corset latex bodysuit, worn in honor of the In America: An Anthology of Fashion exhibition.

Getty

What Hadid is building up these days is her wellness rituals, which she revealed includes visits to the chiropractor to "get recalibrated."

"Doing the job that I do, it can be very physical," she said, adding, "Oh, I guess a New Year's resolution [I have] is I'll try to treat myself to a massage a little more."

And a form of exercise for the multi-hyphenate? "Running after my 2-year-old," she admitted, referring to her daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

"We walk a lot. We do yoga together. With lifting her and running around all day and going to the park, I get moving," she shared.

Gigi Hadid. John Shearer/Getty

Despite her minimalist approach to skincare, Hadid is certainly one to go all out fashion-wise at the Met Gala.

The 27-year-old is a seven-time attendee at the star-studded affair. She made her debut in 2015 wearing a red DVF gown with sequin floral appliqués and a thigh-high slit, in celebration of the institute's China: Through a Looking Glass exhibit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Since then, Hadid has really tapped into the fête's different dress codes with over-the-top costumes, including a head-to-toe metallic Michael Kors look for 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" and an Old Hollywood ensemble in a strapless gown by Prada in 2021.