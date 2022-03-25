Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Fall Trend That Should Actually Be a Spring Closet Staple, Too

Although shackets — a.k.a. "shirt jackets" — blew up last autumn, Hadid just proved that they're seasonal switch hitters. The allure of shackets lies in their weight, which is ideal for those not-warm-but-not-cold days that are tricky to dress for in the fall and spring. They're easy to shed if the sun comes out and heats you up, and it can be worn under a stylish vest on chillier days, as the model showed.