Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Fall Trend That Should Actually Be a Spring Closet Staple, Too
Photo credit: Gotham/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid plays by her own fashion rules.
Like her sister, Bella, the supermodel wears what she wants, when she wants, regardless of the season. Case in point: Earlier this week, Gigi wore an item that we saw everywhere last fall, making a strong case that it's also a spring staple.
On March 22, Hadid was spotted in New York City heading to the Ralph Lauren fall fashion show (in which she walked) wearing a neutral-toned outfit of khaki trousers, a white tank top, and cream Reebok sneakers. But it was the outer layers of her pre-runway look that really caught our eye: The mom to daughter Khai, 18 months, layered a cream Aztec-printed vest on top of a mustard corduroy shacket — something we haven't thought about wearing since November.
Although shackets — a.k.a. "shirt jackets" — blew up last autumn, Hadid just proved that they're seasonal switch hitters. The allure of shackets lies in their weight, which is ideal for those not-warm-but-not-cold days that are tricky to dress for in the fall and spring. They're easy to shed if the sun comes out and heats you up, and it can be worn under a stylish vest on chillier days, as the model showed.
It's unclear where Hadid's shacket is from, but Amazon has a wide selection of women's shackets, and most will cost you less than $40. This oversized option has more than 3,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers calling it "super cute and stylish" and describing the interior lining as "silky soft."
And this casual pick — which only costs $13 — features trendy chest pockets and bold metal buttons down the front, whereas the gathered back and sleeves on this Levi's shacket set it apart from similar styles (plus, it happens to be 40 percent off at Nordstrom right now).
Most of Amazon's affordable options come in a variety of colors, so there's a shade for every style. Shop more corduroy shackets similar to Gigi Hadid's below.
Get the Look:
Buy It! PrettyGarden Corduroy Button Down Oversized Shirt Jacket, $12.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's Remi Corduroy Utility Shirt, $47.70 (orig. $79.50); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Zotlucky Button Down Shacket, $33.99–$35.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Dokotoo Corduroy Oversized Button Down Shirt, $29.99–$35.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Astylish Corduroy Button Down Shirt, $34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Sidefeel Corduroy Shirt Jacket, $25.49–$34.88; amazon.com
