Gigi Hadid Wows in Sheer Corset Gown at the 2023 Met Gala — See Her Take on the 'Naked' Dress Trend

Gigi Hadid has made her big entrance at the 2023 Met Gala!

Hadid, 28, arrived on the red carpet in a sexy black corset dress made up of a lace bustier, sheer ruched skirt and a dramatic trailing train. Like several other attendees, the model accessorized the head-turning look with one of the night's biggest trends: pearls. Hadid's take on the jewelry staple included a double-string choker, matching cuff bracelet and pearl stud earrings.

A pair of sheer gloves and black pumps finished off the outfit. For her glam look, Hadid opted for sultry makeup, further accentuated by the pearl embellishments placed under her eyes and her pulled-back up-do.

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrates the late designer and the accompanying exhibit showcases around 150 of Lagerfeld's greatest outfits across his prolific six-decade career — designs he made while working for brands like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

Given how closely Gigi worked with Lagerfeld during the last few years of his life — she even closed his last Fendi runway show in 2019 just two days after he died — it's no wonder she was in attendance to honor him on the big night.

Hadid is no stranger to the Met Gala — last year, she brought their own unique sense of fashion to the iconic red carpet.

Gigi strayed from the Met Gala's traditional formal attire and instead rocked edgy, deep red patent latex pants attached to pointed toe boots and a matching corset. She topped off the one-piece with a massive floor-length bubble puffer coat featuring enormous sleeves (all by Atelier Versace), a ruby necklace and wine-colored lipstick. She also wore her bright blonde hair slicked back into an architectural updo.

According to the brand, her outfit was "a modern interpretation of coats from the late 1800s ... The corset and the overexaggerated volume of the jacket confront each other in a decadent display of contrast inspired by the volume and dramatic change in womenswear silhouettes of late 1800s."

Gigi, who shares daughter Khai with singer Zayn Malik, opened up to Keke Palmer about stepping out for a mom's night out during the 2021 Met Gala Vogue livestream.

"She's 1 next week and I feel like I've been on mama duty, I've been at the farm with her every day in my sweatpants and our matching messy buns," she said last September while wearing a white Prada column and black leather opera gloves to the soirée. "I feel like tonight I'm showing her what it means to dress up and own it and have balance."

She added, "I think finding that in your life is when you really feel like you've stepped into womanhood."

Meanwhile, fans were surprised to not see Gigi's younger sister Bella at Met Gala 2021, and rumors began swirling that the supermodel did not receive her COVID-19 vaccination. As part of the Met's safety protocol, the guests were required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks at all times, except for when drinking and eating.

However, Bella set the record straight on social media. The model posted a throwback photo from her phone camera reel snapped on August 6, showing herself getting a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The star sat with her face mask on and eyes closed while a medical professional administered the shot into her left arm.

"for anyone concerned 🖤," she simply captioned the Instagram Story post. Bella didn't otherwise explain why she did not attend the Met Gala.