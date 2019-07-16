Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty Are Blissful Newlyweds as They Bond at the Beach Post Wedding

Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty are in newlywed bliss!

After the couple tied the knot in spectacular beachfront wedding at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California on Friday, Gigi, 27, and Nats, 26, celebrated with friends during a relaxing beach day. The YouTube beauty star, who wore a tiny black bikini and hexagonal sunglasses, held hands with the model and fashion designer, who wore an oversize Gucci tee and swim trunks, as they walked through the water after taking a dip in the crystal clear ocean.

Gigi and Nats were all smiles and shared a romantic embrace and kiss while standing at the edge of the ocean.

Image zoom Backgrid

Gigi married Nats on July 13 in an extravagant beachfront ceremony wearing a custom, strapless Michael Costello princess ball gown. The beauty influencer and LGBTQ+ activist worked closely with Costello on her dream dress, meeting with the designer to discuss dresses and for her fittings. Her bridesmaids also wore custom Michael Costello dresses. Throughout the evening, Gigi had two more outfit changes — all of which were custom Michael Costello designs.

Nats wore a suit she designed from her own label, Strike Oil and like Gigi, Nats also had all of the people in her bridal party wear her label.

Image zoom Yvette Roman Photography

The beachside wedding, attended by 220 people, was planned and officiated by Mindy Weiss and featured a classy, elegant look of all-white and light pink rose accents. The couple also had Everyday People, a live band, perform at the reception.

Prominent party guests included fellow YouTubers Kandee Johnson, Hannah Hart, Grace Helbig, Trisha Paytas, Beautycon CEO Moj Madera, Erika Sato, musician Justin Tranter, actress Teri Hatcher and singer Bonnie McKee, who also performed.

After their dreamy wedding, Nats shared a stunning photo of herself and Gigi from the ceremony, calling the day “the most magical moment of my life.”

She added: “I’m so blessed to be married to the most incredible woman in the world. Thank you baby for choosing me and making each day of my life such a blessing. I love you so incredibly much words will never describe ♥️”